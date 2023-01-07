© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

The Buffalo Toronto Public Media building is closed to the public while we clean up from a burst sprinkler system that caused significant damage throughout our facility. Our radio and TV station operations are not impacted, although you may hear some familiar voices at different times on Morning Edition and All Things Considered.

CES 2023 Reports: Food waste and solar generators

WBFO-FM 88.7
Published January 6, 2023 at 5:15 PM EST
CES2023_open_arch.jpg
Consumer Technology Association
/

According to the United Nations, about one-third of food is wasted globally. CES working to solve different components of the problem, from helping the food industry limit what it throws away to offering rapid composting solutions to help keep food scraps out of methane-producing landfills. WBFO’s Tom Calderone visited an exhibit that focuses on balancing waste and consumption.

With this year’s theme of sustainability, CES 2023 featured many advancements in cleantech, and solar generators were no exception. Jackery received CES 2023 Innovation Awards honors for portable solar technology products.

Explore more news and product coverage from the CES show with the Day 2 Issue of the CES Daily

CES Daily, Day 2, January 6, 2023

There have already been lots of new products launched including laptops, smartphones, wearables, headphones, electric cars and much more. CES runs from Thursday, January 5 through Sunday, January 8. Look for more WBFO CES 2023 Reports on air and online.

WATCH: CES 2023 | Tackling food waste with technology

In the US, about $408 billion of food is wasted each year. How can technology help fight waste at the store, on the farm, and in our home?

Tags
Consumer Electronics ShowWBFO NewsInnovation technologySolar powerSustainability
Related Content
  • CES 2023 crowd on the exhibition floor
    CES 2023 Reports: Baby wearables
    It’s the first official day of CES and our team has already explored dozens of the coolest new gadgets, features, and automobile technology. Wearable technology is a huge trend this year, from smart watches to unique baby monitors – the best tech is about using real-time information to help users live their best lives.
  • Steve Koenig keynote speech at CES 2023
    CES 2023 Reports: Human rights and sustainability
    The theme of CES 2023 centers around human rights and sustainability. CES is partnering with the United Nations Trust Fund for Human Security and the World Academy of Art and Science on the Human Security for All global campaign to foster food security, access to health care, personal income, environmental protection, personal safety, community security and political freedom.
  • exterior of the Las Vegas Convention Center, host to CES
    CES 2023 Reports: Digital health technologies
    In our journey through the CES health hall, we found the world’s first self-fitting hearing aid, an automated mobile food diary, and more.
  • new electric delivery vehicle for the U.S. Postal Service
    CES 2023 Reports: Electric vehicles go postal
    CES might be the biggest tech show of the year, but it’s every bit a car show too. This year the spotlight is on electric vehicles and car tech. WBFO’s Nancy Hammond interviewed Jefferey Adams, Vice President of Corporate Communications for the U.S. Postal Service, to learn about the new electric mail trucks that are scheduled to roll out in September. The new design will help handle the increase in packages that the postal service is experiencing.
  • CES Eureka Park exhibit
    CES 2023 Reports: What is the CES?
    WBFO's Nacy Hammond offers details and background on the Consumer Electronics Show from Las Vegas.
  • CES 2023_Cybersecurity.jpg
    CES 2023 Reports: Cybersecurity
    In a conversation with WBFO, Dan Greene from Octillo, a Buffalo-based law firm that focuses on data privacy and security, provides tips on how individuals and businesses can insulate themselves from risk.
Load More