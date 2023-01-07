CES 2023 Reports: Food waste and solar generators

According to the United Nations, about one-third of food is wasted globally. CES working to solve different components of the problem, from helping the food industry limit what it throws away to offering rapid composting solutions to help keep food scraps out of methane-producing landfills. WBFO’s Tom Calderone visited an exhibit that focuses on balancing waste and consumption.

With this year’s theme of sustainability, CES 2023 featured many advancements in cleantech, and solar generators were no exception. Jackery received CES 2023 Innovation Awards honors for portable solar technology products.

There have already been lots of new products launched including laptops, smartphones, wearables, headphones, electric cars and much more. CES runs from Thursday, January 5 through Sunday, January 8. Look for more WBFO CES 2023 Reports on air and online.

WATCH: CES 2023 | Tackling food waste with technology

In the US, about $408 billion of food is wasted each year. How can technology help fight waste at the store, on the farm, and in our home?