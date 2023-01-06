© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

The Buffalo Toronto Public Media building is closed to the public while we clean up from a burst sprinkler system that caused significant damage throughout our facility. Our radio and TV station operations are not impacted, although you may hear some familiar voices at different times on Morning Edition and All Things Considered.

The News Roundup – Domestic

Published January 6, 2023 at 9:25 AM EST
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) talks to reporters during a news conference following a GOP caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol Visitors Center in Washington, DC.

California Rep. Kevin McCarthy has had better weeks. The Republican expected to get his party’s nod to become speaker of the House this week as the new representatives were supposed to be sworn in. However, a holdout wing of the GOP has stalled McCarthy’s ascent. McCarthy has been unable to win the absolute majority of votes required to become House speaker for days.

Damar Hamlin’s health is reportedly improving despite being in critical condition. The Buffalo Bill was hospitalized following a tackle in his team’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday.

President Joe Biden said Thursday that his administration would work to crack down on border crossings, turning away Cubans, Haitians, and Nicaraguans. The former senator is expected to visit the southern border in the near future.

We cover the most important stories from around the country on the domestic portion of the News Roundup.

