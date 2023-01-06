CES 2023 Reports: Human rights and sustainability

Right before CES officially opened its doors, Steve Koenig, VP of Research Consumer Technology Association, offered a preview of influential trends, the next big things, and disruptive innovations that will redefine our industry in 2023. To give some perspective on the scope of the world’s largest technology conference there are 2.2 million net square feet of space under exhibit, not including aisles and pathways.

The theme year centers around human rights and sustainability. CES is partnering with the United Nations Trust Fund for Human Security and the World Academy of Art and Science on the Human Security for All (HS4A) global campaign to foster food security, access to health care, personal income, environmental protection, personal safety, community security, and political freedom. These tenants form the framework for a lot of the technology at CES. Nearly every brand at the show is talking about sustainability- things like reducing the use of rare metals, responsibly recycling, and becoming more efficient with packaging.

There have already been lots of new products launched including laptops, smartphones, wearables, headphones, electric cars, and much more. CES runs from Thursday, January 5 through Sunday, January 8. Look for more WBFO CES 2023 Reports on air and online.

