CES 2023 Reports: Electric vehicles go postal

CES might be the biggest tech show of the year, but it’s every bit a car show too. This year the spotlight is on electric vehicles and car tech. WBFO’s Nancy Hammond interviewed Jefferey Adams, Vice President of Corporate Communications for the U.S. Postal Service, to learn about the new electric mail trucks that are scheduled to roll out in September. The new design will help handle the increase in packages that the postal service is experiencing.

“It’s not unusual for a carrier to have 300 packages a day anymore. When I started, you know, maybe you had 20-25, something like that,” said Adams. “So, this is the next-generation vehicle.”

The U.S. Postal Service is planning to add 66,000 fully electric delivery vehicles by 2028, which will be one of the largest electric fleets in the nation.

The Las Vegas Convention Center’s West Hall features 300 automotive exhibitors displaying their latest and greatest vehicles and technologies.

There have already been lots of new products launched including laptops, smartphones, wearables, headphones, electric cars, and much more. CES runs from Thursday, January 5 through Sunday, January 8. Look for more WBFO CES 2023 Reports on air and online.

