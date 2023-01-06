© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

The Buffalo Toronto Public Media building is closed to the public while we clean up from a burst sprinkler system that caused significant damage throughout our facility. Our radio and TV station operations are not impacted, although you may hear some familiar voices at different times on Morning Edition and All Things Considered.

CES 2023 Reports: Digital health technologies

WBFO-FM 88.7
Published January 6, 2023 at 4:15 PM EST
exterior of the Las Vegas Convention Center, host to CES
Consumer Technology Association
/

CES 2023 has a renewed focus on consumer-facing technology that personalizes and improves the healthcare journey ranging from digital health panels to wearables, AI software, and healthcare applications in smart homes, vehicles, and other consumer goods. In our journey through the health hall, we found the world’s first self-fitting hearing aid, an automated mobile food diary, and more.

Nuheara’s HP Hearing PRO is what the FDA is calling a “self-fitting” hearing aid, which means you don’t need to get them fitted or tuned by an audiologist. New regulations passed this year by the FDA in the U.S. relaxed access to the devices, which means consumers can purchase hearing aids without a prescription. Like standard Bluetooth earbuds, the HP Hearing PROs not only amplify sounds for those affected by low to mild hearing loss, but also stream high-fidelity music and phone calls. Active noise cancellation minimizes background noise for an immersive sound experience during phone calls or when streaming music.

Explore more news and product coverage from the CES show with the Day 1 Issue of the CES Daily

https://issuu.com/futurepublishing/docs/ces_day_1_2023/18

There have already been lots of new products launched including laptops, smartphones, wearables, headphones, electric cars, and much more. CES runs from Thursday, January 5 through Sunday, January 8. Look for more WBFO CES 2023 Reports on air and online.

Related Content
  • CES 2023 crowd on the exhibition floor
    CES 2023 Reports: Baby wearables
    It’s the first official day of CES and our team has already explored dozens of the coolest new gadgets, features, and automobile technology. Wearable technology is a huge trend this year, from smart watches to unique baby monitors – the best tech is about using real-time information to help users live their best lives.
  • automobiles on display at CES 2023
    CES 2023 Reports: Focus on automobiles
    WBFO is on the CES show floor exploring a lot of dazzling new tech. So far, we’ve seen a lot of focus on automobiles – think intuitive smart cars.
  • CES Eureka Park exhibit
    CES 2023 Reports: What is the CES?
    WBFO's Nacy Hammond offers details and background on the Consumer Electronics Show from Las Vegas.
  • CES 2023_Cybersecurity.jpg
    CES 2023 Reports: Cybersecurity
    In a conversation with WBFO, Dan Greene from Octillo, a Buffalo-based law firm that focuses on data privacy and security, provides tips on how individuals and businesses can insulate themselves from risk.
Load More