CES 2023 Reports: Digital health technologies

CES 2023 has a renewed focus on consumer-facing technology that personalizes and improves the healthcare journey ranging from digital health panels to wearables, AI software, and healthcare applications in smart homes, vehicles, and other consumer goods. In our journey through the health hall, we found the world’s first self-fitting hearing aid, an automated mobile food diary, and more.

Nuheara’s HP Hearing PRO is what the FDA is calling a “self-fitting” hearing aid, which means you don’t need to get them fitted or tuned by an audiologist. New regulations passed this year by the FDA in the U.S. relaxed access to the devices, which means consumers can purchase hearing aids without a prescription. Like standard Bluetooth earbuds, the HP Hearing PROs not only amplify sounds for those affected by low to mild hearing loss, but also stream high-fidelity music and phone calls. Active noise cancellation minimizes background noise for an immersive sound experience during phone calls or when streaming music.

