CES 2023 Reports: Baby wearables

It’s the first official day of CES and our team has already explored dozens of the coolest new gadgets, features, and automobile technology.

Wearable technology is a huge trend this year, from smartwatches to unique baby monitors – the best tech is about using real-time information to help users live their best lives. Halo’s SleepSure is a wearable for babies that tracks heart rate, rollover, skin temperature, and movement. The company claims it is the first smart monitor that lets parents customize alerts to deliver the information they find most helpful through their baby’s developmental stages. SleepSure is designed for babies 0 to 18 months and costs around $250.

Explore more news and product coverage from the CES 2023 show with the Day 1 issue of the CES Daily.

There have already been lots of new products launched including laptops, smartphones, wearables, headphones, electric cars, and much more. CES runs from Thursday, January 5 through Sunday, January 8. Look for more WBFO CES 2023 Reports on air and online.

