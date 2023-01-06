© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

The Buffalo Toronto Public Media building is closed to the public while we clean up from a burst sprinkler system that caused significant damage throughout our facility. Our radio and TV station operations are not impacted, although you may hear some familiar voices at different times on Morning Edition and All Things Considered.

CES 2023 Reports: Baby wearables

WBFO-FM 88.7
Published January 5, 2023 at 6:54 PM EST
CES 2023 crowd on the exhibition floor
Consumer Technology Association
/

It’s the first official day of CES and our team has already explored dozens of the coolest new gadgets, features, and automobile technology.

Wearable technology is a huge trend this year, from smartwatches to unique baby monitors – the best tech is about using real-time information to help users live their best lives. Halo’s SleepSure is a wearable for babies that tracks heart rate, rollover, skin temperature, and movement. The company claims it is the first smart monitor that lets parents customize alerts to deliver the information they find most helpful through their baby’s developmental stages. SleepSure is designed for babies 0 to 18 months and costs around $250.

Explore more news and product coverage from the CES 2023 show with the Day 1 issue of the CES Daily.

CES Daily, Day 1 January 5, 2023

There have already been lots of new products launched including laptops, smartphones, wearables, headphones, electric cars, and much more. CES runs from Thursday, January 5 through Sunday, January 8. Look for more WBFO CES 2023 Reports on air and online.

