The Buffalo Toronto Public Media building is closed to the public while we clean up from a burst sprinkler system that caused significant damage throughout our facility. Our radio and TV station operations are not impacted, although you may hear some familiar voices at different times on Morning Edition and All Things Considered.

CES 2023 Reports | What is the CES?

WBFO-FM 88.7
Published January 5, 2023 at 6:12 PM EST
CES Eureka Park exhibit
Consumer Technology Association
/

WBFO's Nancy Hammond offers details and background on the Consumer Electronics Show from Las Vegas.

Tags
Consumer Electronics ShowWBFO NewsLocal
Related Content
  • CES 2023_Cybersecurity.jpg
    CES 2023 Reports: Cybersecurity
    In a conversation with WBFO, Dan Greene from Octillo, a Buffalo-based law firm that focuses on data privacy and security, provides tips on how individuals and businesses can insulate themselves from risk.
  • automobiles on display at CES 2023
    CES 2023 Reports: Focus on automobiles
    WBFO is on the CES show floor exploring a lot of dazzling new tech. So far, we’ve seen a lot of focus on automobiles – think intuitive smart cars.
