CES 2023 Reports: Focus on automobiles

CES 2023 Reports: Focus on automobiles

WBFO-FM 88.7
Published January 5, 2023 at 1:59 PM EST
automobiles on display at CES 2023
Consumer Technology Association
/

CES 2023 in Las Vegas is underway. WBFO is on the CES show floor exploring a lot of dazzling new tech. So far, we’ve seen a lot of focus on automobiles – think intuitive smart cars. Sony is teaming up with Honda on a brand-new electric vehicle that will hit the roads in 2026 and BMW is using sophisticated AI.

Google is focusing on metadata-learning more about you. One new feature announced at CES will make playing audio from Android devices on Bluetooth speakers easier than ever. The feature, dubbed “uninterrupted listening,” will make the transition from listening to audio on your phone to other devices seamless and intuitive.

There have already been lots of new products launched including laptops, smartphones, wearables, headphones, electric cars, and much more. CES runs from Thursday, January 5 through Sunday, January 8. Look for more WBFO CES 2023 Reports on air and online.

Tags
Consumer Electronics ShowtechnologyWBFO NewsElectric Vehicles