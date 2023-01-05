© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Buffalo Toronto Public Media building is closed to the public while we clean up from a burst sprinkler system that caused significant damage throughout our facility. Our radio and TV station operations are not impacted, although you may hear some familiar voices at different times on Morning Edition and All Things Considered.

Californians wake up Thursday to aftermath of another storm

Published January 5, 2023 at 12:20 PM EST

Just days after a storm struck Northern California leaving several dead and many without power, another storm battered the same area Wednesday night. This storm was part of an atmospheric river storm. But what does that mean and how bad was Wednesday night’s storm?

Manola Secaira, environment and climate change reporter for CapRadio in Sacramento, joins Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson for the latest.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.