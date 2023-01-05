© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Buy now, pay later makes its way to health care

Published January 5, 2023 at 12:33 PM EST
If you’ve ever indulged in a little online shopping, you’ve probably seen an option to buy now and pay later. That model is making its way to health care where patients can defer payment for certain procedures, like fertility or cosmetic services.

Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson hears from Katie Palmer, health tech correspondent with our partners at STAT, the health and medicine publication.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

