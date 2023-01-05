© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Buffalo Toronto Public Media building is closed to the public while we clean up from a burst sprinkler system that caused significant damage throughout our facility. Our radio and TV station operations are not impacted, although you may hear some familiar voices at different times on Morning Edition and All Things Considered.

A small publication tried to warn people about George Santos, but no one listened

Published January 5, 2023 at 12:52 PM EST

North Shore Leader, a small publication on Long Island, had reported on Rep.-elect George Santos and his inexplicable rise to success prior to his election, but their coverage was largely ignored. By the time other outlets picked it up, it was too late and Santos had been elected.

Here & Now host Jane Clayson is joined by Grant Lally, publisher of the North Shore Leader, to talk about breaking that story.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.