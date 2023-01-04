© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

'Lost and Found' memoir explores life's simultaneous tangle of joy, grief, love

Published January 4, 2023 at 1:40 PM EST

Find a book excerpt from “Lost and Found” here

What if you could sum up human existence with three concepts: losing, finding and the word “and”? Well, Pulitzer-prize-winning writer Kathryn Schulz isn’t exactly going that far, but her memoir, “Lost and Found,” uses those three ideas as a way to make sense of her life. And the concepts, which sound simple, turn out to be incredibly complex, profound and sometimes poignant.

We revisit Kathryn Schulz’s March 2022 conversation with Here & Now‘s Scott Tong to talk about “Lost and Found.” The book was longlisted for this year’s National Book Award.

