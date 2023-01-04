© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

The Buffalo Toronto Public Media building is closed to the public while we clean up from a burst sprinkler system that caused significant damage throughout our facility. Our radio and TV station operations are not impacted, although you may hear some familiar voices at different times on Morning Edition and All Things Considered.

Important questions that will shape future politics, answered by a historian

Published January 4, 2023 at 12:11 PM EST

Princeton University historian Julian Zelizer writes, “there are 10 major political questions that will be critical to determining what comes next in Washington, D.C. — and beyond.” Those questions include whether President Biden will run in 2024, how much inflation will continue and what a Republican House majority means.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Zelizer, who edited the new book “Myth America: Historians Take On the Biggest Legends and Lies About Our Past.”

