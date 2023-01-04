© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

The Buffalo Toronto Public Media building is closed to the public while we clean up from a burst sprinkler system that caused significant damage throughout our facility. Our radio and TV station operations are not impacted, although you may hear some familiar voices at different times on Morning Edition and All Things Considered.

Illinois Statehouse to consider proposal to ban assault weapons when legislative session begins

Published January 4, 2023 at 12:25 PM EST

With the Illinois Statehouse scheduled to begin its legislative session next week, all eyes are on what happens with a proposed gun control bill.

The bill would outlaw the sale of assault weapons and prohibit residents under the age of 21 from buying a gun. The Protecting Illinois Communities Act is in response to the Highland Park shooting, which killed seven people.

Tina Sfondeles, chief political reporter at the Chicago Sun-Times, joins Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee to talk about the likelihood of whether this bill will pass.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.