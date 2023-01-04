Essential workers took shelter from Buffalo blizzard at a firehouse

You may have heard of staff "away days," where workplaces take employees to somewhere other than the office for a change of scene and to develop team skills. The recent winter storm took the concept to a whole new level for a group of essential workers from Horizon Health Services in downtown Buffalo.

They spent a Christmas together that they’ll never forget, and it’s one they were fortunate to survive. They took shelter from the storm at a firehouse. WBFO’s Holly Kirkpatrick has more.

