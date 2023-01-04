© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

The Buffalo Toronto Public Media building is closed to the public while we clean up from a burst sprinkler system that caused significant damage throughout our facility. Our radio and TV station operations are not impacted, although you may hear some familiar voices at different times on Morning Edition and All Things Considered.

Local

Essential workers took shelter from Buffalo blizzard at a firehouse

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Holly Kirkpatrick
Published January 4, 2023 at 7:08 PM EST
Richmond_at_Ferry_Circle_CRED_TomSickler.png
Tom Sickler
/
Richmond Avenue at Ferry Circle is covered in snow during the 2022 Buffalo Blizzard.

You may have heard of staff "away days," where workplaces take employees to somewhere other than the office for a change of scene and to develop team skills. The recent winter storm took the concept to a whole new level for a group of essential workers from Horizon Health Services in downtown Buffalo.

They spent a Christmas together that they’ll never forget, and it’s one they were fortunate to survive. They took shelter from the storm at a firehouse. WBFO’s Holly Kirkpatrick has more.

Holly Kirkpatrick
