Congress shows bipartisan support to replace symbol of infrastructure disrepair in Kentucky 

Published January 4, 2023 at 12:20 PM EST

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Kentucky historian and author Sherman Cahal, who writes for Bridge and Tunnels, about the long and problematic history of the Brent Spence Bridge. Built in 1963, the bridge spans the Ohio River.

On Wednesday, President Biden, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell and other Republican and Democratic leaders will all gather there to tout how recently-passed infrastructure will help pay to replace the aging and overused Brent Spence bridge.

