CES 2023 Reports: Cybersecurity

WBFO’s CES 2023 Reports will bring you news from the year’s biggest tech conference. In a conversation with WBFO, Dan Greene from Octillo, a Buffalo-based law firm that focuses on data privacy and security, has tips on how individuals and businesses can insulate themselves from risk.

The Consumer Electronics Show, now in its 56th year, kicks off this week in Las Vegas with a mix of cutting-edge technology and strange and surprising gadgets. The event is known for robots roaming the show floor; flashy presentations about next-generation TVs; and quirky products you never knew you needed such as a pricey toilet sensor that monitors hydration and vitamin levels, a phone dongle that takes the itch out of insect bites, and an aromatherapy shower system.

Some of the key themes at this year’s CES will include sustainability, artificial intelligence, and foldable devices. CES runs from Thursday, January 5 through Sunday, January 8. Look for more WBFO CES 2023 Reports on air and online.