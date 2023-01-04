© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

The Buffalo Toronto Public Media building is closed to the public while we clean up from a burst sprinkler system that caused significant damage throughout our facility. Our radio and TV station operations are not impacted, although you may hear some familiar voices at different times on Morning Edition and All Things Considered.

As Major League Cricket kicks off in the U.S., fans are already primed in California's Bay Area

Published January 4, 2023 at 12:33 PM EST
The San Ramon Cricket Association Under-11 team faces off against California Cricket Academy Under-11 during a cricket match in Pleasanton on Nov. 26, 2022. (Aryk Copley/KQED)
The San Ramon Cricket Association Under-11 team faces off against California Cricket Academy Under-11 during a cricket match in Pleasanton on Nov. 26, 2022. (Aryk Copley/KQED)

A new professional cricket league is starting its inaugural season in the U.S. this year. Six teams from major cities will begin to play in the summer for a three-week season.

The sport has many fans in California — particularly supporters with ties to South Asian countries like India where cricket has long been popular.

Holly J. McDede of KQED reports.

