Local

Medical experts believe Damar Hamlin could have suffered from Commotio Cordis

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Jay Moran
Published January 3, 2023 at 9:00 AM EST
Damar Hamlin.jpeg
Duane Burleson
/
AP Photo
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Nov. 20, 2022, in Detroit. Hamlin collapsed on the field and appeared to be getting CPR before being driven off the field in an ambulance during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

As sports fans across the country await an update on the condition of Damar Hamlin, many are wondering what caused the Buffalo Bills safety to go into cardiac arrest during last night's game in Cincinnati. Like millions, Dr. Phil Glick, Professor of Surgery at UB's Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, was watching the life-threatening situation unfold on television.

Dr. Glick echoes the opinions of other medical experts who say Hamlin could have suffered from Commotio Cordis, a rare, often fatal arrhythmic event caused by a sudden impact to the chest wall. ***Dr. Phil Glick is also a member of the Board of Trustees of Buffalo Toronto Public Media, the governing body of WBFO.

Jay Moran
