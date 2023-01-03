Medical experts believe Damar Hamlin could have suffered from Commotio Cordis

As sports fans across the country await an update on the condition of Damar Hamlin, many are wondering what caused the Buffalo Bills safety to go into cardiac arrest during last night's game in Cincinnati. Like millions, Dr. Phil Glick, Professor of Surgery at UB's Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, was watching the life-threatening situation unfold on television.

Dr. Glick echoes the opinions of other medical experts who say Hamlin could have suffered from Commotio Cordis, a rare, often fatal arrhythmic event caused by a sudden impact to the chest wall.