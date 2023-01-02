© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Buffalo Toronto Public Media building is closed to the public while we clean up from a burst sprinkler system that caused significant damage throughout our facility. Our radio and TV station operations are not impacted, although you may hear some familiar voices at different times on Morning Edition and All Things Considered.

Monday Night Football game postponed after player collapses on the field

By James Doubek,
Matt AdamsAyana Archie
Published January 2, 2023 at 9:44 PM EST
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin is examined during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday in Cincinnati.
Jeff Dean
/
AP
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin is examined during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday in Cincinnati.

Updated January 2, 2023 at 10:33 PM ET

The NFL suspended Monday night's game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and left in an ambulance.

A date for resuming the game has not been announced.

In a statement from the NFL, league commissioner Roger Goodell said: "Hamlin received immediate medical attention on the field by team and independent medical staff and local paramedics. He was then transported to a local hospital where he is in critical condition."

"Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills. We will provide more information as it becomes available," the NFL said.

"The NFLPA and everyone in our community is praying for Damar Hamlin," the NFL Players Association said in a statement. "We have been in touch with Bills and Bengals players, and with the NFL. The only thing that matters at this moment is Damar's health and well being."

Hamlin, 24, collapsed in the first quarter after colliding with Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. After finishing a tackle on Higgins, Hamlin stood directly up and took a step forward before pausing and collapsing backwards.

Bills players signaled to the sidelines immediately for help from their training staff. Hamlin was down for some 10 minutes, with medical staff appearing to give Hamlin CPR before he was taken off the field.

Players from both teams gathered around him, both sides looking distraught. The Bills team gathered in a group prayer as he was taken away.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Quarterback Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals and Jordan Poyer #21 of the Buffalo Bills take a knee after Damar Hamlin of the Bills collapsed following making a tackle during the first quarter at Paycor Stadium on January 02, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Dylan Buell / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Quarterback Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals and Jordan Poyer #21 of the Buffalo Bills take a knee after Damar Hamlin of the Bills collapsed following making a tackle during the first quarter at Paycor Stadium on January 02, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Tags
NPR Top Stories
James Doubek
James Doubek is an associate editor and reporter for NPR. He frequently covers breaking news for NPR.org and NPR's hourly newscast. In 2018, he reported feature stories for NPR's business desk on topics including electric scooters, cryptocurrency, and small business owners who lost out when Amazon made a deal with Apple.
See stories by James Doubek
Matt Adams
Matt Adams is an Audience Engagement Strategist at NPR, where he is always thinking of how a broadcast company can do more on the internet. His focus is on social media strategy and how to connect NPR with new audiences in creative ways, from community building to social audio.
Ayana Archie