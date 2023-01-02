© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

The Buffalo Toronto Public Media building is closed to the public while we clean up from a burst sprinkler system that caused significant damage throughout our facility. Our radio and TV station operations are not impacted, although you may hear some familiar voices at different times on Morning Edition and All Things Considered.

George Santos isn't who he said he was. What do we know for sure?

Published January 2, 2023 at 8:07 AM EST
US Representative-elect George Santos (R-NY) speaks at the Republican Jewish Coalition Annual Leadership Meeting in Las Vegas, Nevada.
US Representative-elect George Santos (R-NY) speaks at the Republican Jewish Coalition Annual Leadership Meeting in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Last year, Republican Representative-elect George Santos flipped a Democratic House seat in New York.

But it’s clear he misled voters about his work and educational history. Also, his family’s heritage, his business dealings – even his own religion.

The fabrications have raised questions about whether Mr. Santos will be allowed to take his seat when Congress convenes tomorrow. Or thrown out once he’s sworn in.

We talk to NPR’s Brian Mann about the story.

