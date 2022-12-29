WBFO Brief Thursday December 29, 2022

If it's Friday, It's Theater Talk- today with Anthony and Peter on empathy and diversity in theater shown in-part by Anthony's one man show. Albany correspondent Karen DeWitt looks at talk of horsetrading that could possibly give state lawmakers a raise. Lake Effect snow warnings have triggered the re-positioning of utility crews and Gov. Kathy Hochul to say "Bring it on." Also, a new law banning the sale of dogs, cats and rabbits at pet stores. Also, hear jay Moran with Marvin Askew - director of Buffalo city Ballet, as they head into their last weekend of "the Nutcracker"

Listen • 15:48