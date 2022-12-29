WBFO Brief Thursday December 29, 2022
With the Buffalo driving ban over and many roads re opened—- we take a moment to tell personal stories of survival and grief and financial hardship. Holly Kirkpatrick looks at neighborhood relief on Buffalo's West side at the Gypsy Parlor restaurant. Emyle Watkins has the story of William Clay, a storm victim who died. And after being stranded for 18 hours , Shaquille Jones had to pay almost $360 in a towing fee, incurred in the one town that isn't covering those costs for people.