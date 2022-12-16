© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

WBFO Brief

WBFO Brief Friday December 16, 2022

Published December 16, 2022 at 9:26 AM EST
If it's Friday, It's Theater Talk- today with Anthony and Peter on empathy and diversity in theater shown in-part by Anthony's one man show. Albany correspondent Karen DeWitt looks at talk of horsetrading that could possibly give state lawmakers a raise.
Lake Effect snow warnings have triggered the re-positioning of utility crews and Gov. Kathy Hochul to say "Bring it on." Also, a new law banning the sale of dogs, cats and rabbits at pet stores. Also, hear jay Moran with Marvin Askew - director of Buffalo city Ballet, as they head into their last weekend of "the Nutcracker"

    WBFO Brief Thursday December 8, 2022
    Doctors and hospitals are bracing for a "tridemic" - with the rise in RSV, COVID-19 and flu cases statewide. Also a ghost-gun possession arrest, and the annual law enforcement blitz to stop DWI.
    WBFO Brief Wednesday December 7, 2022
    News of a 70 percent spike in COIVD-19 cases in Erie County, based on public health (not in-home) testing alone. Ontario Correspondent Dan Karpenchuk reports on waste and inefficiency in the province's COVID 19 vaccine efforts. Correspondent Karen DeWitt has a preview of Gov. Kathy Hochul's first state-of-the-state message, which is likely to include gun control, in light of the Tops shooting in Buffalo. And we have more on the efforts to bring a legally-required ADA coordinator to Buffalo City Hall.
    WBFO Brief Tuesday December 6, 2022
    The city of Buffalo is legally required to have an Americans with Disability Act coordinator but WBFO's Emyle Watkins reports—- they don't have one and the position has been vacant for a year. . Albany Correspondent Karen DeWitt reports that Former NYS Education Commissioner John King has been hired as Chancellor of The SUNY System. And the 6-day voting period is over and the Buffalo Teachers' Federation has taken a no confidence vote in Superintendent of Schools Tonja Williams, and Douglas Jemal has bought the Butler Mansion, at the corner of Delaware and North Streets in Buffalo.
    WBFO Brief Monday December 5, 2022
    Albany Correspondent Karen DeWitt has the latest on a push for "Clean Slate" legislation that would give people with some criminal records a chance to have their records cleared and land jobs after they have served their sentences. Ontario correspondent Dan Karpenchuk reports on a massive province-wide crackdown on child pornography. And today we have news on rallies to try and get the state to subsidize home care worker wages, the resignation of NY State Health Commissioner Mary Bassett, and
    WBFO Brief Friday December 2, 2022
    If it's Friday, it's Theater Talk today with Anthony and Peter with some behind the scenes information on a lawsuit at Shea's, and several plays, musicals, ballets and opera openings. Also an agreement - this time- between Democrats and Republicans on re-drawing NYS assembly districts. And approval of an Erie County budget that includes a property tax decrease, news of a toll increase on the Thruway, and a state report that shows harsher discipline for Black prisoners than others in NYS.
    WBFO Brief Thursday December 1, 2022
    Buffalo teachers- in their third year without a contract- have issued a vote of "no confidence" in Superintendent Tonja Williams. Also today , the press to have the City Of Buffalo add an ADA coordinator, the Bennett Tigers head into their Class AA state championship game this weekend trying to put an odd dispute behind them, and Gov. Kathy Hochul has a chance to achieve any number of firsts in her selection of the state's highest judge.
    WBFO Brief Wednesday November 30, 2022
    The shutdown of a WNY nursing home accused of fraud and bad care, the latest numbers on COVID cases in WNY, and a ban on crypto currency mining- the use of massive amounts of electricity from fossil fuels to power Bitcoin computers- is underway in NYS.
    WBFO Brief Tuesday November 29, 2022
    The latest on Payton Gendron's guilty plea to state murder and domestic terror charges in the Tops shooting massacre that killed 10 people and injured 3 others on May 14. Also today a push for donations to Catholic Charities and a COVID-19 memorial tree in Kenmore.
    WBFO Brief Monday November 21, 2022
    The latest on morning snow closings, road advisories and cleanout plans after this weekend’s massive snowfalls. Travel bans are in place for Lackawanna and south Buffalo, and work continues in those places and across Erie County. Buffalo, Hamburg and Lackawanna among the schools closed.
    WBFO Brief Friday November 18, 2022
    We have the latest on the lake effect snows, including a chat with the National Weather Service, Also word of a upcoming guilty plea on state charges by accused Tops shooter Payton Gendron, the push for a statewide ban on crypto-currency mining, and ... if it's Friday, It's Theater Talk- this week with a Buffalo-born actor Stephen Stocking on Broadway in "Death of a Salesman"
