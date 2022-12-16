© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Theater_Talk.jpg
Theater Talk

Theater Talk: "My fans will come out from the kitchen" - a lovely story about Mexico's Broadway star Bianca Marroquin. Local shows including ALL IS CALM continue through this weekend.

By Anthony Chase,
Peter Hall
Published December 16, 2022 at 5:00 AM EST
ALL IS CALM about a Christmas truce continues through December 18 at Shea's 710.jpg
Photo by Pat Cray (Yung Painkiller)
/
MusicalFare Theatre

Anthony tells a lovely story about a maintenance worker dropping in to hear a moment of rehearsal of his recent one-man show, a story which reminded him of going to dinner with Mexican start Bianca Marroquin who, unrecognized by most Broadway fans said: "My fans will come out from the kitchen" - and indeed they did.

Bianca Marroquin in CHICAGO photo credit Jeremy Daniel.jpg
Jeremy Daniel
/
Bianca Marroquin in CHICAGO

Most local shows including ALL IS CALM continue through this weekend, although BIRTH OF SANTA continues through December 23!

LISTINGS

CONTINUING SHOWS: (most through December 18)

ALL IS CALM, The Christmas Truce of 1914 musical, presented by MusicalFare Theatre, Through December 18, Thursday - Friday at 7:30, Saturday at 8:00, Sunday at 2:00 at Shea's 710 Theatre (710 Main Street at the corner of Tupper). 716-847-1410 sheas.org

This is the same musical that MusicalFare originally presented on their mainstage in Amherst in November 2021. ALL IS CALM takes place on The Western Front, during Christmas of 1914. Out of the violence a silence, then a song. Thus begins an extraordinary night of camaraderie, music, and peace. A remarkable true story told in the words and songs of the men who lived it. 1 hour, 10 minutes - NO INTERMISSION

WARNING - Flashing Lights, sounds of gunfire and explosions, and atmospheric effects are used in this production.

_____

BIG BAND CHRISTMAS MEMORIES, written and directed by Mary Kate O'Connell

featuring The George Scott Big Band from The Colored Musicians Club. Through December 18, Fridays - Saturdays at 7:30, Sundays at 3:00. On the mainstage of the New O'Connell & Company Theater, 4110 Bailey Avenue, Amherst, NY 14226. 716-848-0800 oconnellandcompany.com

BIG BAND CHRISTMAS MEMORIES BLURB: As the old cliché goes, Christmas comes just once a year – but it has inspired a truly timeless selection of memorable songs. Big Band Christmas Memories will make your season come alive with this perfect mix of music, dance, humor, and a treasure trove of classic holiday tunes and traditions! Perfect for the entire family.

_____

THE BIRTH OF SANTA, a play by Justin Karcher & Eric Mowery, directed by Eric Mowery, featuring Andrew Zuccari, David Wysocki, Daniel Burning, Eric Mowery, Ian Michalski, and Rick Lattimer, NOTE: THIS RUNS THROUGH DECEMBER 23, Dec 16th at 7:30 pm, Dec 17th at 5 pm, Dec 22nd - 23rd at 7:30 pm at American Repertory Theater, 545 Elmwood Avenue. (716) 697-0837 artofwny.org

THE BIRTH OF SANTA BLURB: A reimagining of A Christmas Carol. An artist, famous for their Christmas-themed paintings, tries something different and has a show during the holiday season. It is not well-received. They fall into a tailspin heading back into their studio hoping to discover the true spirit of joy. They are visited by three artists of the Christmas spirit, including Norman Rockwell, Little Drummer Boy, and Brutus the robot.

_____

CADILLAC CREW, play by Tori Sampson, directed by Linda Barr, presented by the Paul Robeson Theatre, through December 18, Thursday - Saturday at 7:30, Sunday at 4:00 in the African American Cultural Center, 350 Masten Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14209 716-884-2013 paulrobesontheatre.org

CADILLAC CREW BLURB: Cadillac Crew follows the stories of four women who must confront their individual identities while coming together to fight for liberation and equality. Set in a local civil rights office in Virginia in mid-1963, four women engage in a humorous discussion on the day when Rosa Parks will be giving a much-anticipated speech. Cadillac Crew had its world premiere at the Yale Repertory Theatre in 2019. This play is part of the 2022-2023 "season of celebrating women who lead."

_____

A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS, by Charles M. Schulz, based on the television special by Bill Melendez and Lee Mendelson, stage adaptation by Eric Schaeffer, by special arrangement with Arthur Whitelaw and Ruby Persson, directed by Doug Weyand, through December 18, only Saturday and Sunday matinees at 12:30 (each 30 minutes long) followed by a meet and greet with Santa Claus. At the New O'Connell & Company Theater, 4110 Bailey Avenue, Amherst, NY 14226. 716-848-0800 oconnellandcompany.com

A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS BLURB: A 30-minute stage adaptation of the classic animated TV special featuring Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Linus, and the gang discovering the true meaning of Christmas. Followed by a meet and greet with Santa Claus and special holiday crafts.

_____

COMING LATER THIS DECEMBER (AFTER CHRISTMAS)

ELF, the musical, the Broadway tour, December 26 - 31, Monday - Friday at 7:00 with three matinees at 1:00 on Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday at Shea's Buffalo Theatre, 646 Main Street, Buffalo, NY 14202. (716) 847-1410 sheas.org Runtime:

2 hours and 20 minutes, including intermission

ELF is suitable for all ages but may be best enjoyed by those 8 and older. Children under the age of 5 will not be admitted.

ELF BLURB: ELF is the tale of Buddy, a young orphan child who mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and is transported back to the North Pole. Unaware that he is actually human, Buddy’s enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa’s permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father, discover his true identity, and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas. This modern-day Christmas classic is sure to make everyone embrace their inner ELF.

Based on the beloved 2003 New Line Cinema hit, ELF features songs by Tony Award nominees Matthew Sklar (The Prom, The Wedding Singer) and Chad Beguelin (Aladdin, The Prom, The Wedding Singer), with a book by Tony Award winners Thomas Meehan (Annie, The Producers, Hairspray) and Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone). The production will feature direction by Sam Scalamoni and choreography by Connor Gallagher.

COMING IN JANUARY

PEOPLE, PLACES, AND THINGS, a play by Duncan Macmillan returns, for FREE, January 12 -15, at Shea's 710 (not Kavinoky). This limited 5 performance run (January 12th-15th) will take place on Thursday and Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m., and 8 p.m., and Sunday at 2:00 p.m. at Shea’s 710 Theatre, 710 Main St., Buffalo, NY 14202.

Due to the generous support of the Scott Bieler Family Foundation, tickets for this event are FREE but need to be reserved at www.Sheas.org.

PEOPLE, PLACES, AND THINGS BLURB: This play was originally produced at the D’Youville Kavinoky Theatre last fall and was forced to cancel the majority of shows due to COVID. Due to the generosity of Mr. Scott Bieler, the Scott Bieler Family Foundation is sponsoring the return of this important play that deals with addiction and recovery. The award-winning drama follows an actress who goes into rehab after coming unhinged onstage. It's an unsentimental take on addiction and recovery that offers no easy answers. This critically acclaimed production is directed by Katie Mallinson and stars Aleks Malejs as Emma with an ensemble of Buffalo’s finest actors including Christopher Guilmet, Michele Roberts, Diane DiBernardo, Gabriella McKinley, Ben Michael Moran, Gregory Gjurich, Maureen Ann Porter, Afrim Gjonbalaj and Dylan Zalikowski.

_____

The M&T Broadway series at Shea's for 2022-2023 includes:

HADESTOWN Feb 21-26, 2023

BEETLEJUICE Mar 21-26, 2023

SIX Apr 25-May 7, 2023

JAGGED LITTLE PILL Jun 6-11, 2023

and

DEAR EVAN HANSEN June 20-25, 2023 (a "special engagement")

Anthony Chase
Listen for Theater Talk, Friday morning at 6:45 and 8:45 during Morning Edition.
Peter Hall
Even though "semi-retired," Peter Hall continues to wear many hats. He is the Sunday afternoon host on WBFO’s “sister station,” Classical 94.5 / WNED where he has produced over 1,000 radio interviews with musical artists. If you see him at a theater with a pen in his hand, he’s probably getting ready to co-host “Theater Talk” with Anthony Chase (heard Friday mornings at 6:45 and 8:45 a.m. on WBFO) or to write a review for www.buffalorising.com. He is also a member of the "Artie Awards" committee (think “Tony Awards for Buffalo theaters”).
