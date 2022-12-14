© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WBFO_NewsBrief_logo_1400x1400.jpg
WBFO Brief

WBFO Brief Wednesday December 14, 2022

Published December 14, 2022 at 9:45 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe

The Town of Aurora is looking at a zoning code change to allow a drag brunch, after controversy after a recent one in a restaurant there. Also hear how some are racial equity workers are conflicted abut the idea of the death penalty for Tops shooter Payton Gendron, get the latest on the City of Buffalo's struggle to appoint an ADA coordinator. And hear that Influenza is on the rise in NYS and Eie County Executive Mark Poloncarz has tested positive for COVID-19.

2022
Latest Episodes
  • WBFO_NewsBrief_logo_1400x1400.jpg
    WBFO Brief Monday December 5, 2022
    Albany Correspondent Karen DeWitt has the latest on a push for "Clean Slate" legislation that would give people with some criminal records a chance to have their records cleared and land jobs after they have served their sentences. Ontario correspondent Dan Karpenchuk reports on a massive province-wide crackdown on child pornography. And today we have news on rallies to try and get the state to subsidize home care worker wages, the resignation of NY State Health Commissioner Mary Bassett, and
  • WBFO_NewsBrief_logo_1400x1400.jpg
    WBFO Brief Friday December 2, 2022
    If it's Friday, it's Theater Talk today with Anthony and Peter with some behind the scenes information on a lawsuit at Shea's, and several plays, musicals, ballets and opera openings. Also an agreement - this time- between Democrats and Republicans on re-drawing NYS assembly districts. And approval of an Erie County budget that includes a property tax decrease, news of a toll increase on the Thruway, and a state report that shows harsher discipline for Black prisoners than others in NYS.
  • WBFO_NewsBrief_logo_1400x1400.jpg
    WBFO Brief Thursday December 1, 2022
    Buffalo teachers- in their third year without a contract- have issued a vote of "no confidence" in Superintendent Tonja Williams. Also today , the press to have the City Of Buffalo add an ADA coordinator, the Bennett Tigers head into their Class AA state championship game this weekend trying to put an odd dispute behind them, and Gov. Kathy Hochul has a chance to achieve any number of firsts in her selection of the state's highest judge.
  • WBFO_NewsBrief_logo_1400x1400.jpg
    WBFO Brief Wednesday November 30, 2022
    The shutdown of a WNY nursing home accused of fraud and bad care, the latest numbers on COVID cases in WNY, and a ban on crypto currency mining- the use of massive amounts of electricity from fossil fuels to power Bitcoin computers- is underway in NYS.
  • WBFO_NewsBrief_logo_1400x1400.jpg
    WBFO Brief Tuesday November 29, 2022
    The latest on Payton Gendron's guilty plea to state murder and domestic terror charges in the Tops shooting massacre that killed 10 people and injured 3 others on May 14. Also today a push for donations to Catholic Charities and a COVID-19 memorial tree in Kenmore.
  • WBFO_NewsBrief_logo_1400x1400.jpg
    WBFO Brief Monday November 21, 2022
    The latest on morning snow closings, road advisories and cleanout plans after this weekend’s massive snowfalls. Travel bans are in place for Lackawanna and south Buffalo, and work continues in those places and across Erie County. Buffalo, Hamburg and Lackawanna among the schools closed.
  • WBFO_NewsBrief_logo_1400x1400.jpg
    WBFO Brief Friday November 18, 2022
    We have the latest on the lake effect snows, including a chat with the National Weather Service, Also word of a upcoming guilty plea on state charges by accused Tops shooter Payton Gendron, the push for a statewide ban on crypto-currency mining, and ... if it's Friday, It's Theater Talk- this week with a Buffalo-born actor Stephen Stocking on Broadway in "Death of a Salesman"
  • WBFO_NewsBrief_logo_1400x1400.jpg
    WBFO Brief Wednesday November 16, 2022
    The Erie County Department of Public Works is gearing up - and ready they say- for intense Lake Effect snow forecast for Thursday. M&T Bank is developing a multi-cultural business development lab with a pitch competition and mentorship. An audit of the NYS unemployment insurance system during the COVID pandemic shows billions of dollars in overpayments. . Also, a delay in the lawsuit against the city of Buffalo on re-districting city council boundaries and a shortage of some prescription medicines in Ontario is not abating.
  • WBFO_NewsBrief_logo_1400x1400.jpg
    WBFO Brief Tuesday November 15, 2022
    Gov. Kathy Hochul is pushing back on calls to oust Jay Jacobs as the NYS Democratic Party Chairman. Also, a unique look at Buffalo's alleys- and the historic nature of what could be found there. And efforts to preserve the Seneca language. Also, remembering the Tops shooting 6 months later. Canisius College moves away from testing as an admission tool.
  • WBFO_NewsBrief_logo_1400x1400.jpg
    WBFO Brief Monday November 14. 2022
    Observing six months since the racist shootings at Tops Market on Jefferson Ave. killed 10 people and looking at emergency room and hospital capacity in Canada after a spike in RSV cases
Load More