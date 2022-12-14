WBFO Brief Wednesday December 14, 2022

The Town of Aurora is looking at a zoning code change to allow a drag brunch, after controversy after a recent one in a restaurant there. Also hear how some are racial equity workers are conflicted abut the idea of the death penalty for Tops shooter Payton Gendron, get the latest on the City of Buffalo's struggle to appoint an ADA coordinator. And hear that Influenza is on the rise in NYS and Eie County Executive Mark Poloncarz has tested positive for COVID-19.