Buffalo, What's Next? | Racism In NYS Prisons, Housing Solutions In Buffalo

After a NYS Inspector General report earlier this month found that Black and Hispanic incarcerated individuals were more likely to be disciplined than white incarcerated individuals in New York prisons, we talk with Jerome Wright, (Twitter:@JMrWright316) who spent 30 years in prison and now leads the HALT Solitary Campaign (http://nycaic.org/) and (Twitter:@NYCAIC). Then Teresa Watson, Housing Justice Organizer, with People United for Sustainable Housing/PUSH Buffalo (Twitter:@PUSHBuffalo) discusses reforms that would change the housing climate across the all of Buffalo.