© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
Buffalo, What’s Next?

Buffalo, What's Next? | Buffalo City Ballet, And Lost Jefferson Avenue

Published December 12, 2022 at 3:40 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe

Marvin Askew, Executive Director of the Buffalo City Ballet and school shares his personal story, and talks about their holiday performances of "The Nutcracker" in the Box Theater on Leroy Avenue. Then noted preservationist Tim Tielman, Executive Director of the Greater Buffalo Campaign for History, Architecture & Culture shares information from his recent public forum on "Wrecking Jefferson" looking at how a neighborhood of houses, family businesses, and busy sidewalks disappeared into neglect.

2022
Latest Episodes
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Producers’ Picks
    In our weekly “Producers’ Picks” episode we bring you highlights of recent important interviews with: Reggie Keith, operator of Canna House, Tammy Simon-Baldon, advocate for STEM education, Larry Stitts, chief coffee roaster, owner/operator “The Golden Cup”, and Talia Rodriguez, Associate Director, West Side Promise Neighborhood.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | The Seneca Nation - Gaming, Language, Culture And Education
    Dr. Lori Quigley, Chairwoman, Seneca Gaming Corporation (Twitter:@The Best8Hours) is a member of the Seneca Nation, and the Wolf Clan. She talks with Jay Moran about the economic impact of gaming in WNY, but also of the efforts to preserve the Seneca language, and the troubled history of Native American residential boarding schools.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Buffalo Police Practices, And Indigenous Studies At UB
    Geoff Kelly (Twitter: @ghkelly1969) from Investigative Post (@ipostnews) continues his reporting on Buffalo police, sharing his latest on racist attitudes and use of the N word in the department. Then Jason Corwin, Ph.D. (Onödowa'ga:'), a Clinical Assistant Professor in the Department of Indigenous Studies at UB (Twitter: @UBuffalo) talks with Jay Moran about various issues including the recent launch of a full Indigenous Studies Dept, there.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Payton Gendron: Guilty
    Today, one day after the Tops shooter pleaded guilty to murder and domestic terror charges, we have the entire hour with Attorney John Elmore, who represents the families of shooting victims Andre Mackneil and Kat Massey. A former prosecutor and state trooper, Elmore has worked on civil rights issues in Buffalo for years and is the author of “Fighting for Your Life: The African American Criminal Justice Survival Guide.”
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Buffalo Arts, History And Culture
    Jay Moran talks with Marvin Askew, Executive director, Buffalo City Ballet. Then Thomas O’Neil-White with Chae Hawk, a cinema and rap artist in Buffalo working on a history project involving the Buffalo Braves basketball team of the 1970s.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Producers’ Picks
    In our weekly “Producers’ Picks” episode we bring you highlights of recent important interviews with: Shondra Brown, author, “The Black Professional’s Guide: How to Navigate White Privilege in the Workplace.”, A talk on DEI for small business with Shia Arnold, Principal, Nurah and Associates, Otillie Woodruff, President; Denise V. Cobbs, Vice-President and Social Justice Chair Pamela Stephens-Jackson from the Buffalo chapter of AKA sorority- on-service.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Native American Music And The Providence Farm Collective
    Organizer Ed Koban talks about the Native American Music Awards, mental health, and more. Then, Hamadi Ali and Dao Kamara from the Providence Farm Collective share their stories of farming, culture, and community- touching on how they give back on the East side, and how they themselves need help to keep the collective growing.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | The Buffalo Bills Stadium And Community Needs
    Erie County Legislature Chair April Baskin talks of the community benefit agreement for a Buffalo Bills stadium, touches on educational opportunity and college readiness, and the community needs that linger after the Tops shooting.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Producers' Picks
    In our weekly “Producers’ Picks” episode we bring you highlights of recent important interviews with: Daysi Ball, Director, Hope Center, Buffalo Federation of Neighborhood Centers (BFNC) on senior needs-and leadership development, Terry Alford, Executive Director, Michigan Avenue African American Heritage Corridor reflects on the recent PBS program “Making Black America” and looks at unseen social networks in Buffalo and Tesha Parker, founder, “Rooted in Love” on community needs.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Hunger And Poverty
    Today a look at hunger and poverty. Catherine Schick from Feed More WNY will talk about the face of local poverty, John Strazzobosco, the author of "Ninety Feet Under: What poverty does to people" will discuss his findings, and courtesy of Marketplace, we will look at one particular Feed More effort on Buffalo's East side.
Load More