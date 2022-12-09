Theater Talk: Holiday cheer abounds as audiences get in the mood. Many shows are up through next weekend.

LISTINGS

CONTINUING SHOWS: (most through December 18)

ALL IS CALM, The Christmas Truce of 1914 musical, presented by MusicalFare Theatre, Through December 18, Thursday - Friday at 7:30, Saturday at 8:00, Sunday at 2:00 at Shea's 710 Theatre (710 Main Street at the corner of Tupper). 716-847-1410 sheas.org

This is the same musical that MusicalFare originally presented on their mainstage in Amherst in November 2021. ALL IS CALM takes place on The Western Front, during Christmas of 1914. Out of the violence a silence, then a song. Thus begins an extraordinary night of camaraderie, music, and peace. A remarkable true story told in the words and songs of the men who lived it. 1 hour, 10 minutes - NO INTERMISSION

WARNING - Flashing Lights, sounds of gunfire and explosions, and atmospheric effects are used in this production.

_____

BIG BAND CHRISTMAS MEMORIES, written and directed by Mary Kate O'Connell

featuring The George Scott Big Band from The Colored Musicians Club. Through December 18, Fridays - Saturdays at 7:30, Sundays at 3:00. On the mainstage of the New O'Connell & Company Theater, 4110 Bailey Avenue, Amherst, NY 14226. 716-848-0800 oconnellandcompany.com

BIG BAND CHRISTMAS MEMORIES BLURB: As the old cliché goes, Christmas comes just once a year – but it has inspired a truly timeless selection of memorable songs. Big Band Christmas Memories will make your season come alive with this perfect mix of music, dance, humor, and a treasure trove of classic holiday tunes and traditions! Perfect for the entire family.

_____

THE BIRTH OF SANTA, a play by Justin Karcher & Eric Mowery, directed by Eric Mowery, featuring Andrew Zuccari, David Wysocki, Daniel Burning, Eric Mowery, Ian Michalski, and Rick Lattimer, NOTE: THIS RUNS THROUGH DECEMBER 23, Dec 9th at 7:30 pm, Dec 10th at 5 pm, Dec 15th- 16th at 7:30 pm, Dec 17th at 5 pm, Dec 22nd - 23rd at 7:30 pm at American Repertory Theater, 545 Elmwood Avenue. (716) 697-0837 artofwny.org

THE BIRTH OF SANTA BLURB: A reimagining of A Christmas Carol. An artist, famous for their Christmas-themed paintings, tries something different and has a show during the holiday season. It is not well-received. They fall into a tailspin heading back into their studio hoping to discover the true spirit of joy. They are visited by three artists of the Christmas spirit, including Norman Rockwell, Little Drummer Boy, and Brutus the robot.

_____

CADILLAC CREW, play by Tori Sampson, directed by Linda Barr, presented by the Paul Robeson Theatre, through December 18, Thursday - Saturday at 7:30, Sunday at 4:00 in the African American Cultural Center, 350 Masten Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14209 716-884-2013 paulrobesontheatre.org

CADILLAC CREW BLURB: Cadillac Crew follows the stories of four women who must confront their individual identities while coming together to fight for liberation and equality. Set in a local civil rights office in Virginia in mid-1963, four women engage in a humorous discussion on the day when Rosa Parks will be giving a much-anticipated speech. Cadillac Crew had its world premiere at the Yale Repertory Theatre in 2019. This play is part of the 2022-2023 "season of celebrating women who lead."

_____

A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS, by Charles M. Schulz, based on the television special by Bill Melendez and Lee Mendelson, stage adaptation by Eric Schaeffer, by special arrangement with Arthur Whitelaw and Ruby Persson, directed by Doug Weyand, through December 18, only Saturday and Sunday matinees at 12:30 (each 30 minutes long) followed by a meet and greet with Santa Claus. At the New O'Connell & Company Theater, 4110 Bailey Avenue, Amherst, NY 14226. 716-848-0800 oconnellandcompany.com

A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS BLURB: A 30-minute stage adaptation of the classic animated TV special featuring Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Linus, and the gang discovering the true meaning of Christmas. Followed by a meet and greet with Santa Claus and special holiday crafts.

_____

CLOSING THIS WEEKEND:

ANTHONY CHASE: MY LIFE IN THE AUDIENCE is a one-man show featuring Anthony Chase (with Philip Farugia at the piano) at the Bittersweet Piano Lounge in the Lafayette Hotel, 391 Washington St, Buffalo, NY 14203 (enter off Washington). Two (sold out) shows have been added: Sunday, December 11 and Monday, December 12, both at 8:00. Check out brownpapertickets.com And... remember to sign up for Anthony's blog theatertalkbuffalo.com. Subscribe and you won't miss out on a lot of useful theater news as well as great reviews.

_____

BEEHIVE: The 60s Musical, by Larry Gallagher, directed & choreographed by Carlos R.A. Jones, presented by MusicalFare Theatre, through December 11th, Wednesdays - Thursdays at 7:00 pm, Fridays at 7:30 pm, Saturdays at 3:30 pm and 7:30 pm and Sundays at 2:00 pm. On the campus of Daemen College, MusicalFare Theatre is located at 4380 Main Street in Amherst, NY (tip: enter off Getzville Road). Meet-the-cast talkbacks take place after all Wednesday performances. 716-839-8540 www.musicalfare.com

BEEHIVE BLURB: Starring Brittany Bassett-Baran, Stevie Jackson, Lily Jones, Sabrina Kahwaty, Kristen-Marie Lopez, and Timiyah Love, six women sing the rock-n-roll music of the 1960s in a night of non-stop song and dance! Featuring a fantastic showcase of songs like "My Boyfriend's Back," "It's My Party," "Natural Woman," "Me & Bobby McGee" and many more! Assistant Choreographed by Robin Barker, Music Direction by Philip Farugia, Set, Lighting & Sound Design by Chris Cavanagh, Costume Design by Kari Drozd, and Hair, Wig & Make-up Design by Susan Drozd.

_____

BOULEVARD, a multi-media event, returns this Weekend at Torn Space, one night left, December 10, 2022 with two-time slots 7:00 pm and 8:15 at 612 Fillmore Ave. (near Paderewski) Buffalo. 716-768-1109 tornspacetheater.com

BOULEVARD BLURB: There are only a few BOULEVARD performances left, this weekend December 1-3, and next weekend just December 8 and 10. Catch it before it's gone for an unforgettable experience that blends in-person and virtual reality performance. What is real and what is manufactured? Shifting between a virtual fantasy and a fraught reality, you may come out with more questions than answers from the latest collaboration between Torn Space and FLATSITTER. Audiences of 20 will experience the performance within two realms; the actual and the virtual. In the actual world, we witness performers occupying their private spaces; they rest, make a drink, bide their time and confront one another. This equilibrium is fractured when a disturbing anonymous phone call is received, prompting the players to take refuge and gently slip into a fantasized and fetishized sense of self that occurs within virtual reality.

When attending Boulevard this Friday or Saturday, bring new winter hats, gloves, socks, or non-perishable food items and receive a complimentary draft beer voucher or glass of wine. All received items will be donated to the Community at Response to Love Center and Journey's End Refugee Center.

_____

GUARDS AT THE TAJ, a play by Rajiv Joseph, directed by Katie Mallinson, starring Afrim Gjonbalaj & Darryl Semira, continues through December 11, Thursdays - Saturdays at 7:30, Sundays at 2:00, at Road Less Traveled Productions, 456 Main Street Buffalo, NY 14202. (716) 629-3069 roadlesstraveledproductions.org.

GUARDS AT THE TAJ BLURB: Winner of the 2016 Obie Award for Best New Play and the 2016 Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Play, GUARDS AT THE TAJ is set in India…1648…and as the sun rises, two imperial guards are assigned to protect the unveiling of the just-completed Taj Mahal. Friendship is tested and broken by brutal circumstances when ordered to perform the most unthinkable task. Bold, darkly funny, and deeply moving, GUARDS AT THE TAJ addresses friendship and faith in God surrounded by beauty, carnage, and duty at one of the world's most famous wonders.

_____

GREAT EXPECTATIONS by Charles Dickens, adapted by Neil Bartlett, directed by Chris Kelly, starring R.J. Voltz and Lissette DeJesus, with an ensemble, had its opening delayed, and runs through December 11, 2022, Fridays - Saturdays at 7:30, Saturdays at 3:00, Sundays at 2:00. Presented by the Irish Classical Theatre 625 Main Street, Buffalo NY 14203

716-853-4282, irishclassical.com

GREAT EXPECTATIONS BLURB: Charles Dickens’ classic coming-of-age tale, adapted for the stage by Neil Bartlett, follows the story of orphan Pip as he navigates a strange and difficult childhood to become a distinguished gentleman in London with the help of an anonymous benefactor. ICTC Associate Director Chris Kelly directs an energetic ensemble, led by R.J. Voltz and Lissette DeJesus, in this powerful journey exploring the human experience.

_____

COMING IN JANUARY:

PEOPLE, PLACES, AND THINGS returns, for FREE, January 12 -15, at Shea's 710 (not Kavinoky). This limited 5 performance run (January 12th-15th) will take place on Thursday and Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m., and 8 p.m., and Sunday at 2:00 p.m. at Shea’s 710 Theatre, 710 Main St., Buffalo, NY 14202.

Due to the generous support of the Scott Bieler Family Foundation, tickets for this event are FREE but need to be reserved at www.Sheas.org.

PEOPLE, PLACES, AND THINGS BLURB: This play was originally produced at the D’Youville Kavinoky Theatre last fall and was forced to cancel the majority of shows due to COVID. Due to the generosity of Mr. Scott Bieler, the Scott Bieler Family Foundation is sponsoring the return of this important play that deals with addiction and recovery. The award-winning drama follows an actress who goes into rehab after coming unhinged onstage. It's an unsentimental take on addiction and recovery that offers no easy answers. This critically acclaimed production is directed by Katie Mallinson and stars Aleks Malejs as Emma with an ensemble of Buffalo’s finest actors including Christopher Guilmet, Michele Roberts, Diane DiBernardo, Gabriella McKinley, Ben Michael Moran, Gregory Gjurich, Maureen Ann Porter, Afrim Gjonbalaj and Dylan Zalikowski.

_____

The M&T Broadway series at Shea's for 2022-2023 includes:

COME FROM AWAY Dec 13-18, 2022

HADESTOWN Feb 21-26, 2023

BEETLEJUICE Mar 21-26, 2023

SIX Apr 25-May 7, 2023

JAGGED LITTLE PILL Jun 6-11, 2023

and

DEAR EVAN HANSEN June 20-25, 2023 (a "special engagement")

