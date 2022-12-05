WBFO Brief Monday December 5, 2022
Albany Correspondent Karen DeWitt has the latest on a push for "Clean Slate" legislation that would give people with some criminal records a chance to have their records cleared and land jobs after they have served their sentences. Ontario correspondent Dan Karpenchuk reports on a massive province-wide crackdown on child pornography. And today we have news on rallies to try and get the state to subsidize home care worker wages, the resignation of NY State Health Commissioner Mary Bassett, and