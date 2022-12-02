© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WBFO_NewsBrief_logo_1400x1400.jpg
WBFO Brief

WBFO Brief Friday December 2, 2022

Published December 2, 2022 at 10:44 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe

If it's Friday, it's Theater Talk today with Anthony and Peter with some behind the scenes information on a lawsuit at Shea's, and several plays, musicals, ballets and opera openings. Also an agreement - this time- between Democrats and Republicans on re-drawing NYS assembly districts.
And approval of an Erie County budget that includes a property tax decrease, news of a toll increase on the Thruway, and a state report that shows harsher discipline for Black prisoners than others in NYS.

2022
Latest Episodes
  • WBFO_NewsBrief_logo_1400x1400.jpg
    WBFO Brief Wednesday November 16, 2022
    The Erie County Department of Public Works is gearing up - and ready they say- for intense Lake Effect snow forecast for Thursday. M&T Bank is developing a multi-cultural business development lab with a pitch competition and mentorship. An audit of the NYS unemployment insurance system during the COVID pandemic shows billions of dollars in overpayments. . Also, a delay in the lawsuit against the city of Buffalo on re-districting city council boundaries and a shortage of some prescription medicines in Ontario is not abating.
  • WBFO_NewsBrief_logo_1400x1400.jpg
    WBFO Brief Tuesday November 15, 2022
    Gov. Kathy Hochul is pushing back on calls to oust Jay Jacobs as the NYS Democratic Party Chairman. Also, a unique look at Buffalo's alleys- and the historic nature of what could be found there. And efforts to preserve the Seneca language. Also, remembering the Tops shooting 6 months later. Canisius College moves away from testing as an admission tool.
  • WBFO_NewsBrief_logo_1400x1400.jpg
    WBFO Brief Monday November 14. 2022
    Observing six months since the racist shootings at Tops Market on Jefferson Ave. killed 10 people and looking at emergency room and hospital capacity in Canada after a spike in RSV cases
  • WBFO_NewsBrief_logo_1400x1400.jpg
    WBFO Brief Friday November 11, 2022
    Imagine being an immigrant taking a 16 year journey from Eritrea to get to Buffalo. Hear some of the stories from inside Buffalo's Vive La Casa immigration and refugee shelter. Also, a look at Governor Kathy Hochul's agenda after being elected Tuesday. And federal officials have joined the investigation into Thursday's shooting at Alba Di Vida, Hispanos Unidos' methadone clinic on Virginia Street. And if it's Friday, it's Theater Talk, today with Anthony and Peter talking of all the big offerings on Buffalo's stage right now— including Ujima's "Toni Stone" and Shea's "Tina".
  • WBFO_NewsBrief_logo_1400x1400.jpg
    WBFO Brief Thursday November 22
    Republican candidate Lee Zeldin sends a concession message to Gov. Kathy Hochul, a rise in emergency room visits for children in WNY with RSV and other respiratory issues. The efforts to try and unionize at Lexington Food Co-op, and
  • WBFO_NewsBrief_logo_1400x1400.jpg
    WBFO Brief Wednesday November 9, 2022
    Election results and analysis including a look at Gov. Hochul and criminal justice issues, and her victory speech in a room with a glass ceiling. Also, results in the 8th Judicial District Supreme Court race with an apparent loss for Shannon Henneghan. We also have a look at the races that Republican and Democratic party leaders are touting.
  • WBFO_NewsBrief_logo_1400x1400.jpg
    WBFO Brief Tuesday November 8, 2022
    Election Day 2022: redistricting of Congressional Districts, a governor's race, along with every state legislator on the ballot. Also, a look at turnout in NYC, and what it could mean for Gov. Kathy Hochul, the quest for accessible voting machines, and an overview of the races on today's ballot.
  • WBFO_NewsBrief_logo_1400x1400.jpg
    WBFO Brief Monday November 7, 2022
    A look at ballot challenges, voter ID, and whether anyone has the ability to say you can't participate. Also, a frenzied weekend for the state's two gubernatorial candidates, and election deniers still active in WNY, in advance of the mid-terms. And a look at campaign spending in the NYS Governor's race shows 41.5 million local coming to Gov. Hochul and $292,000 for challenger Lee Zeldin. Also the shutdown of two cannibis shops operating without a license in Jamestown.
  • WBFO_NewsBrief_logo_1400x1400.jpg
    WBFO Brief Friday November 4, 2022
    If it's Friday, it's Theater Talk today with Anthony and Peter with brief reviews of "A Gentleman Caller", "Misery" and "Burst" . Also the latest on early voting, a preview of a race workshop in Buffalo Saturday, and the federal conviction of D'Andrea Wilson in a drug trafficking spree that left 3 dead, and a toddler abandoned on a Bufalo porch in 2019.
  • WBFO_NewsBrief_logo_1400x1400.jpg
    WBFO Brief Thursday November 3, 2022
    Today, a look at two big races on Tuesday's ballot. First, Karen DeWitt looks at Attorney General Letitita James and her challenger Michael Henry. Then, a recap of the annual St, Joseph's Collegiate Institute debate— this one featuring state Senate candidates Ed Rath and Sean Ryan And a big player in the semi-conductor industry is coming to Genesee County, and Ontario labor leaders are warning that a teachers' strike that could start Friday will last quite a long time.
Load More