WBFO Brief Friday December 2, 2022
If it's Friday, it's Theater Talk today with Anthony and Peter with some behind the scenes information on a lawsuit at Shea's, and several plays, musicals, ballets and opera openings. Also an agreement - this time- between Democrats and Republicans on re-drawing NYS assembly districts.
And approval of an Erie County budget that includes a property tax decrease, news of a toll increase on the Thruway, and a state report that shows harsher discipline for Black prisoners than others in NYS.