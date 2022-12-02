WBFO Brief Friday December 2, 2022

A look at ballot challenges, voter ID, and whether anyone has the ability to say you can't participate. Also, a frenzied weekend for the state's two gubernatorial candidates, and election deniers still active in WNY, in advance of the mid-terms. And a look at campaign spending in the NYS Governor's race shows 41.5 million local coming to Gov. Hochul and $292,000 for challenger Lee Zeldin. Also the shutdown of two cannibis shops operating without a license in Jamestown.

