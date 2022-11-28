© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
Buffalo, What’s Next?

Buffalo, What's Next? | Producers’ Picks

Published November 25, 2022 at 4:00 PM EST
In our weekly “Producers’ Picks” episode we bring you highlights of recent important interviews with: Shondra Brown, author, “The Black Professional’s Guide: How to Navigate White Privilege in the Workplace.”, A talk on DEI for small business with Shia Arnold, Principal, Nurah and Associates, Otillie Woodruff, President; Denise V. Cobbs, Vice-President and Social Justice Chair Pamela Stephens-Jackson from the Buffalo chapter of AKA sorority- on-service.

Latest Episodes
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Hunger And Poverty
    Today a look at hunger and poverty. Catherine Schick from Feed More WNY will talk about the face of local poverty, John Strazzobosco, the author of "Ninety Feet Under: What poverty does to people" will discuss his findings, and courtesy of Marketplace, we will look at one particular Feed More effort on Buffalo's East side.
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Black Entrepreneurship, And “Reimagining Black Death”
    Jennifer Parker will be with us to talk about entrepreneurship, minority and women owned business, mentorship, business development, and community. And then performer and artist Drea d’Nur -- the founder of Feed Buffalo -- talks about “Reimagining Black Death: A Requiem for Our Suffering” It’s a soundscape experience that begins and lands on love, exploring ancestral modalities of sound, movement and remembrance, that permits us to be present with our grief, our feelings and with one another.
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Helping And Mentoring Others
    Today Chandra Redfern, executive Director, Buffalo Federation of Neighborhood Centers, looks at human services delivery in WNY, and community needs since 5/14. Then Tiffany Lewis, of Confident Girl Mentoring Program, talking about that program and the dearth of mentoring programs for young women.
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Six Months Of Mourning And Activism
    Exactly six months since the Tops Market shootings, we pause to look at the lives lost, and the activism they inspired since May 14. First a series of remembrances on each of the ten who were killed in the Tops Shooting, including a look at the loss- but also the activism their deaths inspired. Then, Mark Talley- who lost his mother Geraldine in the shootings - talks with Dave Debo about the journey he has made from grief and mourning to making a change in the community with his wife Roshneke and his organization Agents for Advocacy.
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Producers’ Picks
    In our weekly “Producers’ Picks” episode we bring you highlights of recent important interviews with: Andrea Ó Súilleabháin from the Partnership for the Public Good, speaking on the need for a broad Community Benefits Agreement related to the new Buffalo Bills stadium and more public discussion of it, Paul Perez from Home Headquarters, Clean Sweep and other activism on financial discipline, activism, youth engagement and more, and Francisco Vasquez, former President/CEO, Child and Family Services Buffalo with an identity story of life in Buffalo, with Mexican roots.
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Hope for Seniors, Refugees And Others
    Today we look at two unique service programs. Daysi Ball, director of the Buffalo Federation of Neighborhood Centers' Hope program talks about her work with seniors. Then Dr. Myron Glick MD, CEO Of Jericho Road Community Health Center shares stories of his work and the expanding VIVE La CASA Center housing facility for refugees and immigrants.
    Buffalo, What's Next? | The Back Vote, Cannabis Opportunities
    SUNY Buffalo State Political Science and Africana Studies Professor Anthony Neal analyzes yesterday's election results with Jay Moran. Then Thomas O'Neil-White chats with Reggie Keith a legacy operator who runs Canna-House, a Buffalo-based private social club centered around cannabis.
    Buffalo, What's Next? | The Promise Neighborhood, And A Black Woman’s Grief
    Today, Talia Rodriguez talks with Thomas O'Neil-White about her role as associate director of the West Side Promise Neighborhood, a group that works to create a vibrant and healthy West Side, with particular emphasis on getting children to reach their potential “wrapped in the education, health and social support they need, from cradle to career.” She also shares stories of her own life as a Latina in Buffalo. Then, a personal story from Tammy Simon-Baldon. She lost her husband to cancer two years into her marriage and will talk about what grief looks like for Black women. She has also done some work on DEI in Buffalo and Richmond Virginia and talks about the differences in culture and race in those two cities.
    Buffalo, What's Next? | The Golden Cup, And Community Service
    Larry Stitts is the owner and operator of The Golden Cup, a coffee roaster and de-facto community center on Jefferson Avenue, expanding into new space. He’s also on the newly appointed city memorial commission studying the Jefferson Avenue Shooting site, and has worked with the city of Buffalo’s schools on minority participation in construction projects. He speaks with WBFO’s Dave Debo during the first half of today’s program. Then, Kevin Horrigan and Bradford Watts from People Inc. talk about community needs and race relations in that neighborhood, where they operate several residential facilities.
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Producers’ Picks
    In our weekly “Producers’ Picks” episode we bring you highlights of recent important interviews with: Entrepreneur and promoter Rob Cornelius, Shayla Harris, a Buffalo-born director and producer of Dr. Henry Louis Gates’s PBS Series “Making Black America: Through the Grapevine , Caroline Harries from the Food Trust, on innovative ways to deal with food access issues in underserved neighborhoods, Cheryl Jordan, a student at the Community Music School in their new Delavan Ave. location, and Investigative Post reporter Geoff Kelly on the Buffalo Police contract talks, and the likelihood of it not including any reforms.
