Buffalo, What's Next? | Producers’ Picks
In our weekly “Producers’ Picks” episode we bring you highlights of recent important interviews with: Shondra Brown, author, “The Black Professional’s Guide: How to Navigate White Privilege in the Workplace.”, A talk on DEI for small business with Shia Arnold, Principal, Nurah and Associates, Otillie Woodruff, President; Denise V. Cobbs, Vice-President and Social Justice Chair Pamela Stephens-Jackson from the Buffalo chapter of AKA sorority- on-service.