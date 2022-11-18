© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
Buffalo, What’s Next?

Buffalo, What's Next? | Producers' Picks

Published November 18, 2022 at 11:12 AM EST
In our weekly “Producers’ Picks” episode we bring you highlights of recent important interviews with: Daysi Ball, Director, Hope Center, Buffalo Federation of Neighborhood Centers (BFNC) on senior needs-and leadership development, Terry Alford, Executive Director, Michigan Avenue African American Heritage Corridor reflects on the recent PBS program “Making Black America” and looks at unseen social networks in Buffalo and Tesha Parker, founder, “Rooted in Love” on community needs.

2022
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Hope for Seniors, Refugees And Others
    Today we look at two unique service programs. Daysi Ball, director of the Buffalo Federation of Neighborhood Centers' Hope program talks about her work with seniors. Then Dr. Myron Glick MD, CEO Of Jericho Road Community Health Center shares stories of his work and the expanding VIVE La CASA Center housing facility for refugees and immigrants.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | The Back Vote, Cannabis Opportunities
    SUNY Buffalo State Political Science and Africana Studies Professor Anthony Neal analyzes yesterday's election results with Jay Moran. Then Thomas O'Neil-White chats with Reggie Keith a legacy operator who runs Canna-House, a Buffalo-based private social club centered around cannabis.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | The Promise Neighborhood, And A Black Woman’s Grief
    Today, Talia Rodriguez talks with Thomas O'Neil-White about her role as associate director of the West Side Promise Neighborhood, a group that works to create a vibrant and healthy West Side, with particular emphasis on getting children to reach their potential “wrapped in the education, health and social support they need, from cradle to career.” She also shares stories of her own life as a Latina in Buffalo. Then, a personal story from Tammy Simon-Baldon. She lost her husband to cancer two years into her marriage and will talk about what grief looks like for Black women. She has also done some work on DEI in Buffalo and Richmond Virginia and talks about the differences in culture and race in those two cities.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | The Golden Cup, And Community Service
    Larry Stitts is the owner and operator of The Golden Cup, a coffee roaster and de-facto community center on Jefferson Avenue, expanding into new space. He’s also on the newly appointed city memorial commission studying the Jefferson Avenue Shooting site, and has worked with the city of Buffalo’s schools on minority participation in construction projects. He speaks with WBFO’s Dave Debo during the first half of today’s program. Then, Kevin Horrigan and Bradford Watts from People Inc. talk about community needs and race relations in that neighborhood, where they operate several residential facilities.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Producers’ Picks
    In our weekly “Producers’ Picks” episode we bring you highlights of recent important interviews with: Entrepreneur and promoter Rob Cornelius, Shayla Harris, a Buffalo-born director and producer of Dr. Henry Louis Gates’s PBS Series “Making Black America: Through the Grapevine , Caroline Harries from the Food Trust, on innovative ways to deal with food access issues in underserved neighborhoods, Cheryl Jordan, a student at the Community Music School in their new Delavan Ave. location, and Investigative Post reporter Geoff Kelly on the Buffalo Police contract talks, and the likelihood of it not including any reforms.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Health, Literacy And White Fragility
    ECDOH and Literacy Buffalo Niagara are wrapping up Health Literacy Week, but that doesn’t mean their work on promoting health literacy is ending. Literacy Buffalo is joining the health department’s work in health equity and outreach and will talk about it with Jay Moran. And then, nationally known author Robin DiAngelo, author of "White Fragility: Why It's So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism" joins Dave Debo to discuss that topic and preview Saturday’s daylong workshop coming up with WNY author and trainer Nannette Massey at Canisius College.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Sisterhood And Diversity
    Up first, Angelea Preston talks with Otillie Woodruff, President of the Alpha Kappa Alpha chapter in Buffalo. She’ll be joined by Vice PresidentDenise V. Cobbs and Social Justice Chair Pamela Stephens-Jackson to talk about sisterhood and activism. Then, Thomas O’Neil-White chats with Kendra Brim, the DEI director at Tesla, and an activist that has been pushing for a broad community benefits agreements on the new Buffalo Bills stadium.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Youth And History
    Dorian Withrow Jr. is a community activist, mentor, student and music promoter with a unique take on what the community needs. He shares perspectives with Thomas O'Neil-White on what work needs to be done for our youth. Then University at Buffalo history professor Victoria Wolcott, who has written about the civil rights movement and the long struggle that continues, talks with Dave Debo.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, WHat's Next? | DEI In Small And Large Business, And Workplace Advice For Black and Brown People
    Last year, Buffalo area trauma nurse Shondra Brown wrote The Black Professional's Guide: How to Navigate White Privilege in the Workplace" based on real life experiences and observations. One year later she will join Dave Debo to talk more about what has changed, what has stayed the same, and what black and brown employees need to know as they enter a changing workplace.Shai Arnold is the founder of Nurah and Associates, a DEI consultant that works with small businesses and larger corporate partners. How do these companies scale DEI throughout their entire organization?
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Producers' Picks
    In our weekly “Producers’ Picks” episode we bring you highlights of recent important interviews with: Kimberly Kadziolka, Executive Director The Parent Network of WNY, and Bradford Watts, Board Chairman - on neighborhood outreach, Nekia Kemp, Executive Director, Police Athletic League of Buffalo – on youth services and police interaction, Chiwuike "Chi-Chi" Owunwanne, KeyBank's corporate responsibility officer and community relations manager for Buffalo and Rochester, Tenelle Jones, Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston- on what Buffalo might learn from the Mother Emmanuel AME Church shootings of 2015.
