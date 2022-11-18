Buffalo, What's Next? | Producers' Picks
In our weekly “Producers’ Picks” episode we bring you highlights of recent important interviews with: Daysi Ball, Director, Hope Center, Buffalo Federation of Neighborhood Centers (BFNC) on senior needs-and leadership development, Terry Alford, Executive Director, Michigan Avenue African American Heritage Corridor reflects on the recent PBS program “Making Black America” and looks at unseen social networks in Buffalo and Tesha Parker, founder, “Rooted in Love” on community needs.