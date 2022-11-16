WBFO Brief Wednesday November 16, 2022
The Erie County Department of Public Works is gearing up - and ready they say- for intense Lake Effect snow forecast for Thursday. M&T Bank is developing a multi-cultural business development lab with a pitch competition and mentorship. An audit of the NYS unemployment insurance system during the COVID pandemic shows billions of dollars in overpayments. Also, a delay in the lawsuit against the city of Buffalo on re-districting city council boundaries and a shortage of some prescription medicines in Ontario is not abating.