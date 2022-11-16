© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

WBFO Brief

WBFO Brief Wednesday November 16, 2022

Published November 16, 2022 at 9:37 AM EST
The Erie County Department of Public Works is gearing up - and ready they say- for intense Lake Effect snow forecast for Thursday. M&T Bank is developing a multi-cultural business development lab with a pitch competition and mentorship. An audit of the NYS unemployment insurance system during the COVID pandemic shows billions of dollars in overpayments. Also, a delay in the lawsuit against the city of Buffalo on re-districting city council boundaries and a shortage of some prescription medicines in Ontario is not abating.

    WBFO Brief Tuesday November 8, 2022
    Election Day 2022: redistricting of Congressional Districts, a governor's race, along with every state legislator on the ballot. Also, a look at turnout in NYC, and what it could mean for Gov. Kathy Hochul, the quest for accessible voting machines, and an overview of the races on today's ballot.
    WBFO Brief Monday November 7, 2022
    A look at ballot challenges, voter ID, and whether anyone has the ability to say you can't participate. Also, a frenzied weekend for the state's two gubernatorial candidates, and election deniers still active in WNY, in advance of the mid-terms. And a look at campaign spending in the NYS Governor's race shows 41.5 million local coming to Gov. Hochul and $292,000 for challenger Lee Zeldin. Also the shutdown of two cannibis shops operating without a license in Jamestown.
    WBFO Brief Friday November 4, 2022
    If it's Friday, it's Theater Talk today with Anthony and Peter with brief reviews of "A Gentleman Caller", "Misery" and "Burst" . Also the latest on early voting, a preview of a race workshop in Buffalo Saturday, and the federal conviction of D'Andrea Wilson in a drug trafficking spree that left 3 dead, and a toddler abandoned on a Bufalo porch in 2019.
    WBFO Brief Thursday November 3, 2022
    Today, a look at two big races on Tuesday's ballot. First, Karen DeWitt looks at Attorney General Letitita James and her challenger Michael Henry. Then, a recap of the annual St, Joseph's Collegiate Institute debate— this one featuring state Senate candidates Ed Rath and Sean Ryan And a big player in the semi-conductor industry is coming to Genesee County, and Ontario labor leaders are warning that a teachers' strike that could start Friday will last quite a long time.
    WBFO Brief Wednesday November 2, 2022
    There's a press for more tenant rights in the city of Buffalo . Also a profile of the running mates on the ticket in the New York State Governor's race. Also Ricky Armstrong Sr. has been elected President of the Seneca Nation, and today's lockdown at the Walden Galleria is only a drill.
    WBFO Brief Tuesday, November 1, 2022
    A look at the struggles that MWBE business face, with business development, and a ransomware attack at Arubis in Buffalo has resulted in a work stoppage.
    WBFO Brief Monday October 31, 2022
    The spotted lanternfly, an invasive species that has been found near Buffalo, presents a risk to grape growers in Southern Ontario. In Albany, Kathy Hochul and Lee Zeldin have both been invoking Donald Trump and Pres, Joe Biden in their campaigns for Governor, trying to spotlight connections between them and their opponent. And our weekly look at rising gasoline prices, almost 15,000 early ballots cast in Erie County in just two days, and probe of the convey that shut down Ottawa triggering a national emergency declaration in Canada last year.
    WBFO Brief Thursday October 27, 2022
    The Buffalo-area clergy abuse victim that opened the floodgates of complaints against the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo, is skeptical that the new outside oversight rules will be enough. Michael Whalen wants criminal prosecutions. General Motors announces plans to power the Tonawanda Engine plant completely by renewable energy within the next 3 years, and Preservation Buffalo Niagara unveils money for building facade restorations on Buffalo's East side.
    WBFO Brief Tuesday, October 26, 2022
    The NYS Attorney General has reached an oversight agreement for the Buffalo Catholic Diocese to handle sex abuse cases. Candidates on the ballot are making their pitch to disabled constituents in WNY and Gov. Kathy Hochul debates her Republican challenger Lee Zeldin.
    WBFO Brief Monday October 24, 2022
    In her issue-by-issue look at the Governor's race, Karen DeWitt today looks at abortion rights. Also, Michael Murphy has been ousted as President at Shea's And a NYS Comptroller's report that says New York has the lowest home ownership rate in the nation.
