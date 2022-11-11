Theater Talk: So much good theater in Buffalo including Ujima's TONI STONE and Shea's TINA too!

Three musicals opened this week - BEEHIVE (girl groups of the 1960s) at MusicalFare and TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL at Shea's, both high-energy shows with strong female casts that look back on the history of Rock'n'Roll and speaking of strong female casts, TITUS XX, the punk rock music is presented by Buffalo's Feminist Theater Company, The Brazen Faced Varlets at the old "TheaterLoft." For plays, THE CHOSEN at JRT and MISERY at D'Youville's Kavinoky continue with intense dramas taken from novels. GUARDS AT THE TAJ opens at Road Less Traveled and TONI STONE is in a league of its own at Ujima Theatre Company. And it's the last weekend for BURST at the Alleyway and THE GENTLEMAN CALLER (BUA) at the Bittersweet Piano Lounge in the Hotel Lafayette.

Anthony continues to refine his one-man show (well, two, counting Phil Ferugia at the piano) titled ANTHONY CHASE: MY LIFE IN THE AUDIENCE at the Bittersweet Piano Lounge in the Lafayette Hotel, 391 Washington St, Buffalo, NY 14203 (enter off Washington). Both Sunday evening 8:00 o'clock shows, November 20 and 27, are sold out.

OPENING THIS WEEK:

BEEHIVE: The 60s Musical, by Larry Gallagher, directed & choreographed by Carlos R.A. Jones, presented by MusicalFare Theatre, November 9th – December 11th, Wednesdays - Thursdays at 7:00 pm, Fridays at 7:30 pm, Saturdays at 3:30 pm and 7:30 pm and Sundays at 2:00 pm. On the campus of Daemen College, MusicalFare Theatre is located at 4380 Main Street in Amherst, NY (tip: enter off Getzville Road). Meet-the-cast talkbacks take place after all Wednesday performances EXCEPT opening night, November 9th. THERE IS NO PERFORMANCE ON THANKSGIVING DAY (THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 24th). 716-839-8540 www.musicalfare.com

BEEHIVE BLURB: Starring Brittany Bassett-Baran, Stevie Jackson, Lily Jones, Sabrina Kahwaty, Kristen-Marie Lopez and Timiyah Love, six women sing the rock-n-roll music of the 1960s in a night of non-stop song and dance! Featuring a fantastic showcase of songs like "My Boyfriend's Back," "It's My Party," "Natural Woman," "Me & Bobby McGee" and many more! Assistant Choreographed by Robin Barker, Music Direction by Philip Farugia, Set, Lighting & Sound Design is by Chris Cavanagh, Costume Design is by Kari Drozd and Hair, Wig & Make-up Design is by Susan Drozd.

_____

GUARDS AT THE TAJ, a play by Rajiv Joseph, directed by Katie Mallinson, starring Afrim Gjonbalaj & Darryl Semira, November 10 - December 11, Thursdays (except Thanksgiving) - Saturdays at 7:30, Sundays at 2:00, at Road Less Traveled Productions, 456 Main Street Buffalo, NY 14202. (716) 629-3069 roadlesstraveledproductions.org.

Special events / considerations: Saturday, November 19 at 2:00 pm join RLTP for a live OFF ROAD podcast interview with Peter Palmisano & Rajiv Joseph at the Road Less Traveled Theater 456 Main Street. Also, there will be an "Off-book: Zoom discussion" on Wednesday December 7 at 7 pm (visit the website for a Zoom link). Also please note: the Sunday, November 20 performance at 2:00 pm will be a fully masked audience performance. If you purchase for this performance, you will be required to wear a mask.

GUARDS AT THE TAJ BLURB: Winner of the 2016 Obie Award for Best New Play and the

2016 Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Play, GUARDS AT THE TAJ is set in India…1648…as the sun rises, two imperial guards are assigned to protect the unveiling of the just-completed Taj Mahal. When ordered to perform the most unthinkable task, friendship is tested and broken by brutal circumstances. Bold, darkly funny and deeply moving, GUARDS AT THE TAJ addresses friendship and faith in God surrounded by beauty, carnage and duty at one of the most famous wonders of the world.

_____

TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL, part of the M&T Broadway series at Shea's for 2022-2023, runs November 8-13, Tuesday-Friday at 7:30, Saturday at 2:00 and 8:00, Sunday at 1:00 and 6:30, Shea's Buffalo Theatre, 646 Main Street, Buffalo, NY 14202. (716) 847-1410 sheas.org

Runtime: 2 hours and 40 minutes

BLURB: This is a jukebox musical biography of Tina Turner from her start singing in church, to her career as part of the "Ike and Tina Turner Revue" to her solo comeback. Promotional material reads: "HER VOICE IS UNDENIABLE. HER FIRE IS UNSTOPPABLE. HER TRIUMPH IS UNLIKE ANY OTHER. WARNING - TINA − The Tina Turner Musical is recommended for ages 14+. The production includes loud music, strobe lighting, haze, gunshots, scenes depicting domestic violence and strong language. Why does this production go over 2-1/2 hours? When you see the choreographed curtain call, you'll understand. Yes, it's that good. Please note that Tina Turner herself, who turns 83 on November 26 and lives in Switzerland, does not appear in this production.

_____

TITUS XX, punk-rock musical, by Shawn Northrip, directed by Lara D. Haberberger, Musical Direction by Lucas Colon, presented by The Brazen Faced Varlets (Buffalo's Feminist Theater Company), featuring: Rachael Buchanan, Corey Gorski, Kaeli McGinnis, Jessie Miller, Danette Pawlowski, Davida Tolbert, and Stefanie Warnick. November 10 - 20, Thursdays - Fridays at 7:30, Saturdays - Sundays at 2:00. All performances at the TheaterLoft - Compass ART Space, 545 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo 14222. varlets.org

TITUS XX BLURB: Get ready to rock out with the Varlets' first-ever musical!

Adapted from William Shakespeare's bloodiest play, TITUS ANDRONICUS, TITUS XXX is a punk rock musical with an all-female cast and band! Book, music, and lyrics by the playwright, Shawn Northrip, who wrote the Varlets' first production, RAMONA AND JULIET. This is a no-hold Bard adaptation. Not to be missed!

_____

CONTINUING:

THE CHOSEN, a play adapted by Aaron Posner and Chaim Potok from the novel by Chaim Potok, directed by JRT Artistic Director Saul Elkin, starring Ray Boucher, Sam Fesmire, Max Goldhirsch, Tom Loughlin, and David Lundy, presented by Jewish Repertory Theater, opened on November 3 and runs through November 20, Thursdays 7:30, Saturdays 3:30pm & 7:30pm, Sundays 2:00pm. 2640 N Forest Rd, Getzville, NY. 716-688-4033 jewishrepertorytheatre.org

THE CHOSEN BLURB: For the first production of their 20th anniversary season, JRT returns to one of their first hit shows. This stage adaptation of the revered novel is the story of two boys, two fathers, and two very different Jewish communities— “five blocks and a world apart” —in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, in the 1940s. Set against the backdrop of WWII, the revelation of the Holocaust, and the desperate struggle of Zionism, THE CHOSEN remains not essentially political or religious but deeply human. Reuven Malter and Danny Saunders are both passionate and intelligent young men. When Danny injures Reuven during a heated baseball game between their rival yeshivas, a unique friendship is born. As the boys grow to manhood, they are forced to learn important lessons about each other, their fathers, and themselves. This is a story of friendship, family, and difficult choices that we must all make on the path to understanding, respect, and reconciliation.

NOTE: Stage to Screen: The Chosen- In Association with JCC Cultural Arts

Monday, November 14 at 7:00 pm at 2640 N Forest Rd, Getzville, NY invites everyone for a free screening of the award-winning 1981 film adaptation of "The Chosen," starring Maximillian Schell and Rod Steiger. (Popcorn will be provided!)

_____

MISERY, a play by William Goldman adapted from Stephen King, directed by Brian Cavanagh, starring Adriano Gatto as Paul, Steven Brachmann as Buster (the sheriff), and Kavinoky Artistic Director Loraine O’Donnell as Annie (aka "the Kathy Bates role") runs through November 20, Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 3:30 p.m., and 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2:00 p.m. at D’Youville's Kavinoky Theatre, (716) 829-7668. kavinokytheatre.com

MISERY BLURB: The play version of the beloved Stephen King classic movie follows successful romance novelist Paul Sheldon, who is rescued from a car crash by his “Number One Fan,” Annie Wilkes, and wakes up captive in her secluded home. Annie forces Paul to write a new “Misery” novel, and he quickly realizes Annie has no intention of letting him go anywhere.

FUN FACTS: Adriano Gatto lies in the very same bed and Loraine O'Donnell swings the very same sledgehammer used by Bruce Willis and Laurie Metcalf in the 2015 Broadway production of MISERY. The construction and prosthetics are quite complicated and Gatto "knew a guy" who made using the original Broadway props possible.

_____

TONI STONE, a play, by Lydia R. Diamond, co-directed by Phil Knoerzer and Curtis Lovell, presented by Ujima Co. Inc., starring Gabriella McKinley in a cast of nine (hey, it's about baseball) opened November 4 and runs through November 20, Friday - Saturday at 7:30, Sunday at 4, in the Lorna C. Hill Theatre, 429 Plymouth Avenue, Buffalo. (716) 322-5178 ujimacoinc.org

TONI STONE BLURB: This sensational 2019 N.Y. Times critic’s pick for Best New Play of the Season knocks it out of the park with a high-intensity glimpse into the world of the first woman to play professional baseball. “Toni Stone” blazes a path in the male-dominated sports world, shattering expectations and creating her own set of rules. Follow Toni’s journey as she fights for love, equality and a chance to do what she wants the most — play baseball. Filled with humor and the love of the game, this intimate and profoundly relevant portrait of America will have you cheering along

_____

CLOSING THIS WEEKEND:

BURST, a new play by Rachel Bublitz, directed by Daniel F. Lendzian, starring Tracie Lane, Aleks Malejs, and Christine Turturro, through November 12, 2022 Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30, with a matinee this Saturday, November 5 at 3:30, and a special Monday performance on November 7 at 7:30 (for the convenience of the industry professionals, but open to the public). Alleyway Theatre, 1 Curtain Up Alley, Buffalo (on Main Street in the Theatre District) 716-852-2600. alleyway.com

BURST BLURB: Sarah is an extraordinary human being on the verge of saving the planet from her cushy office in Silicon Valley. At the helm of one of the fastest growing tech companies in history—a company she built herself from scratch—she is about to announce a major breakthrough that will make her richer, famous-er, and prove that she was right all along: biodegradable plastic. Oh, and tonight she also has to prep for tomorrow’s lawsuit, soothe her frustrated business partner, and fend off an eager journalist hungry for a scoop. It’s all in a night’s work on the climb to success. BURST is a fast-paced exploration of our drive to success, and who it takes down along the way. A contemporary peek into corporate power structures, Silicon Valley politics, and the global plastic emergency, the play was a finalist in the 2022 National New Play Network Showcase and will make its world premiere at the Alleyway.

_____

THE GENTLEMAN CALLER, by Philip Dawkins, directed by James Cichocki, presented by Buffalo United Artists, starring Jonathan Beckner as William Inge and Matt Rittler as Tennessee Williams. Thursdays - Saturdays, through November 12 at 7:30 pm. Bittersweet Piano Lounge in the Lafayette Hotel, 391 Washington St, Buffalo, NY 14203 buffalounitedartists.org No One Under 18 Years Old Admitted. Content Warning: Nudity and Simulated Sex

THE GENTLEMAN CALLER BLURB: Tennessee Williams and William Inge today are recognized as two of the greatest American playwrights, whose work irrevocably altered the theatrical and social landscapes. In 1944, however, neither had achieved anything like genuine success. As flamboyant genius Williams prepares for the world premiere of his play THE GENTLEMAN CALLER(ultimately to become THE GLASS MENAGERIE) self-loathing Inge struggles through his job as a theater critic, denying his true wish to be writing plays. Based on real-life but closed-door encounters, reconstructed from troves of comments (and elisions) by each man about their relationship, Philip Dawkins gorgeously envisions what might have taken place during those early-career meetings.

_____

COMING LATER THIS NOVEMBER, 2022:

THE BOYS NEXT DOOR, a play by Tom Griffin, directed by Matt Boyle, presented by Inclusive Theater of WNY (ITOWNY), November 17-19 at 7:30 and November 20 at 2:00 at St . Mary’s High School, 142 Laverack Ave. Lancaster, NY 14086 continuing December 1-3 at Art's Cafe, 5 East Main Street in Springville (all shows in December are at 7:00). 716-218-8129 inclusivetheaterofwny.com/

THE BOYS NEXT DOOR BLURB: The play deals with four men with various mental disabilities who live in a group home. It takes place over roughly a two-month period and consists of brief vignettes about the men's lives. Produced by Inclusive Theater of WNY in collaboration with St. Mary's High School Lancaster, it stars Bob Bozek, Dallas Taylor, Steven Bench, Cory Golabek, Anthony Wizner, Dan Barone, Susan Acker, Tony Shannon, and Stacy Kowal.

_____

GREAT EXPECTATIONS by Charles Dickens, adapted by Neil Bartlett, directed by Chris Kelly, starring R.J. Voltz and Lissette DeJesus, with an ensemble, November 18, 2022 – December 11, 2022, Fridays - Saturdays at 7:30, Saturdays at 3:00, Sundays at 2:00. Presented by the Irish Classical Theatre 625 Main Street, Buffalo NY 14203

716-853-4282, irishclassical.com

Special events/considerations: ASL/Open Captioned Performance: Thursday, December 8, 2022, at 7:30 pm. Free post-show TALK BACKS with cast members are offered each Thursday evening. SPEAKER SERIES: Sunday, November 20, 1:30 pm before the show. YOUNG PROFESSIONALS NIGHT: Thursday, December 1, 6:30 pm Happy Hour, followed by the show, with a Talk Back afterward. INDUSTRY NIGHT, also Thursday, December 1, 7:30 pm, followed by a Talk Back.

GREAT EXPECTATIONS BLURB: Charles Dickens’ classic coming-of-age tale, adapted for the stage by Neil Bartlett, follows the story of orphan Pip as he navigates a strange and difficult childhood to become a distinguished gentleman in London with the help of an anonymous benefactor. ICTC Associate Director Chris Kelly directs an energetic ensemble, led by R.J. Voltz and Lissette DeJesus, in this powerful journey exploring the human experience.

_____

THE SOUND OF MUSIC, by Rodgers and Hammerstein, directed by David Bondrow,

November 18 - December 4, Fridays - Saturdays at 7:30, Sundays at 2:30. Note: Saturday, November 26 Special matinée only at 2:30 only followed by the annual Lancaster Fire Truck Christmas Parade, Saturday December 3 at both 2:30 and 7:30.

Presented by the Lancaster Opera House 21 Central Ave Lancaster NY 14086.

716-683-1776 lancasteropera.org

THE SOUND OF MUSIC BLURB: The threat of Nazism growing ever larger on the horizon, this story of tenderness and identity overcoming habit has transcended musical theater to become part of our cultural consciousness. Book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse, Music by Richard Rodgers, Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, suggested by the book "The Trapp Family Singers" by Maria Augusta Trapp.

_____

A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS, by Charles M. Schulz, based on the television special by Bill Melendez and Lee Mendelson, stage adaptation by Eric Schaeffer, by special arrangement with Arthur Whitelaw and Ruby Persson, directed by Doug Weyand, November 25 - 26, Friday at 7:30, Saturday at both 12:30 and 7:30, then from December 3 - 18, only Saturday and Sunday matinees at 12:30 (each 30 minutes long) followed by a meet and greet with Santa Claus. At the New O'Connell & Company Theater, 4110 Bailey Avenue, Amherst, NY 14226. 716-848-0800 oconnellandcompany.com

A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS BLURB: A 30-minute stage adaptation of the classic animated TV special featuring Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Linus, and the gang discovering the true meaning of Christmas. Followed by a meet and greet with Santa Claus and special holiday crafts.

_____

COMING LATER IN DECEMBER. 2022:

BIG BAND CHRISTMAS MEMORIES, written and directed by Mary Kate O'Connell

featuring The George Scott Big Band from The Colored Musicians Club. December 2 - 18, Fridays - Saturdays at 7:30, Sundays at 3:00. On the mainstage of the New O'Connell & Company Theater, 4110 Bailey Avenue, Amherst, NY 14226. 716-848-0800 oconnellandcompany.com

BIG BAND CHRISTMAS MEMORIES BLURB: As the old cliché goes, Christmas comes just once a year – but it has inspired a truly timeless selection of memorable songs. Big Band Christmas Memories will make your season come alive with this perfect mix of music, dance, humor, and a treasure trove of classic holiday tunes and traditions! Perfect for the entire family.

The M&T Broadway series at Shea's for 2022-2023 includes:

TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Nov 8-13, 2022

COME FROM AWAY Dec 13-18, 2022

HADESTOWN Feb 21-26, 2023

BEETLEJUICE Mar 21-26, 2023

SIX Apr 25-May 7, 2023

JAGGED LITTLE PILL Jun 6-11, 2023

with two "special engagements"

Disney's ALADDIN Nov 22-27, 2022 and

DEAR EVAN HANSEN June 20-25, 2023.

=====================================