WBFO Brief

WBFO Brief Monday November 7, 2022

Published November 7, 2022 at 9:09 AM EST
A look at ballot challenges, voter ID, and whether anyone has the ability to say you can't participate. Also, a frenzied weekend for the state's two gubernatorial candidates, and election deniers still active in WNY, in advance of the mid-terms.
And a look at campaign spending in the NYS Governor's race shows 41.5 million local coming to Gov. Hochul and $292,000 for challenger Lee Zeldin. Also the shutdown of two cannibis shops operating without a license in Jamestown.

    WBFO Brief Thursday October 27, 2022
    The Buffalo-area clergy abuse victim that opened the floodgates of complaints against the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo, is skeptical that the new outside oversight rules will be enough. Michael Whalen wants criminal prosecutions. General Motors announces plans to power the Tonawanda Engine plant completely by renewable energy within the next 3 years, and Preservation Buffalo Niagara unveils money for building facade restorations on Buffalo's East side.
    WBFO Brief Tuesday, October 26, 2022
    The NYS Attorney General has reached an oversight agreement for the Buffalo Catholic Diocese to handle sex abuse cases. Candidates on the ballot are making their pitch to disabled constituents in WNY and Gov. Kathy Hochul debates her Republican challenger Lee Zeldin.
    WBFO Brief Monday October 24, 2022
    In her issue-by-issue look at the Governor's race, Karen DeWitt today looks at abortion rights. Also, Michael Murphy has been ousted as President at Shea's And a NYS Comptroller's report that says New York has the lowest home ownership rate in the nation.
    WBFO Brief Thursday October 20, 2022
    WBFO's Tom Dinki has more on the roots of book censorship efforts in WNY schools. Former Pres. Donald Trump's endorsement of Republican Lee Zeldin for Governor, sparks a flurry of campaign commercials and fresh charges about Zeldin's advice sent to the White House on Jan. 6. Buffalo Schools are filing a human rights complaint after the the forfieit of several football games becuase of imeligible players. And over $6.4 million disbursements are being made from the 5/14 Survivors Fund .
    WBFO Brief Wednesday October 19, 2022
    A report from the NYS Attorney General's office shows the expansive role that social media had in radicalizing the accused Tops shooter Payton Gendron, and recommends tougher enforcement against those platforms. Also, the latest polling on the NYS Governor's race.
    WBFO Brief Tuesday October 18, 2022
    Book banning discussions have hit WNY school boards, and are on the rise nationwide. WBFO's Tom Dinki takes a look. From Albany, Karen DeWitt looks at the advertisements and tone of the NYS campaign for Governor. Also state legislators have spent thousands fighting re-redistricting in the state. Also, the latest Siena poll shows slippage for incumbent Governor Kathy Hochul and Attorney General Letitia James, and clergy have filed suit to try and lift the ban on carrying firearms in church.
    WBFO Brief October 17, 2022
    As screens take over more and more of our lives, a South Buffalo bookstore is running a program to have kids read more hands-on books. WBFO's Mike Desmond goes inside "Dog Ear Books" . Also more about crime on the campaign trail in Albany, a look at former Pres. Donald Trump's endorsement of republican Lee Zeldin for NYS Governor, and Pres. Biden's "infrastructure czar" visits Buffalo today.
    WBFO Brief Friday October 14, 2022
    If it's Friday, It's Theater Talk- today with Anthony and Peter reminiscing about the life and career of Angela Lansbury. And Kaleida Health is warning of some financial difficulties, even though it's nurses and other staffers have ratified their latest contract.
    WBFO Brief Thursday October 13, 2022
    A discussion of Food Equity issues nationwide could end up funding some efforts on Buffalo's East side, rather than just trying to bring in another supermarket. And with holiday travel coming up, there are a lot of special challenges that come to the region's disabled or chronically ill. WBFO's Emyle Watkins reports. Meanwhile, in the Governor's race, abortion and crime remain top issues on the campaign trail. And singer Billy Bragg performs an impromptu sidewalk concert in support of striking workers outside the Elmwood Ave. Starbucks store.
    WBFO Brief Wednesday October 12, 2022
    Crime rates across New York are suddenly a part of the camaign for Governor, after a driv-by shooting outside the Long Island home of Republican candidate Lee Zeldin. Also Sen. Schumer swings by Buffalo to warn of "Rainbow Fentanyl" and fresh funding for Southern tier libraries.
