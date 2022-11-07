Buffalo, What's Next? | The Golden Cup, And Community Service

In April of 1960, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. famously described 11 am on Sunday as “the most segregated hour in America”, suggesting that while churches are open to all races, few have true integration. Does the problem still exist? DeMar Dowell is the founder of God’s Dream Inc., a ministry and DEI consultancy in Buffalo that works to bring Black and White people together on specific spiritual projects that he hopes will “build bridges of diversity .. and generate opportunities that change lives.” Then a wide-ranging talk with Jim Anderson, a long time civil rights and peace activist talking about social justice, anti- militarism, housing and the modern protest movement.

Listen • 59:56