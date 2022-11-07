Buffalo, What's Next? | The Golden Cup, And Community Service
Larry Stitts is the owner and operator of The Golden Cup, a coffee roaster and de-facto community center on Jefferson Avenue, expanding into new space. He’s also on the newly appointed city memorial commission studying the Jefferson Avenue Shooting site, and has worked with the city of Buffalo’s schools on minority participation in construction projects. He speaks with WBFO’s Dave Debo during the first half of today’s program. Then, Kevin Horrigan and Bradford Watts from People Inc. talk about community needs and race relations in that neighborhood, where they operate several residential facilities.