Buffalo, What's Next? | Producers’ Picks
In our weekly “Producers’ Picks” episode we bring you highlights of recent important interviews with: Entrepreneur and promoter Rob Cornelius, Shayla Harris, a Buffalo-born director and producer of Dr. Henry Louis Gates’s PBS Series “Making Black America: Through the Grapevine , Caroline Harries from the Food Trust, on innovative ways to deal with food access issues in underserved neighborhoods, Cheryl Jordan, a student at the Community Music School in their new Delavan Ave. location, and Investigative Post reporter Geoff Kelly on the Buffalo Police contract talks, and the likelihood of it not including any reforms.