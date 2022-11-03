WBFO Brief Thursday November 3, 2022
Today, a look at two big races on Tuesday's ballot. First, Karen DeWitt looks at Attorney General Letitita James and her challenger Michael Henry. Then, a recap of the annual St, Joseph's Collegiate Institute debate— this one featuring state Senate candidates Ed Rath and Sean Ryan
And a big player in the semi-conductor industry is coming to Genesee County, and Ontario labor leaders are warning that a teachers' strike that could start Friday will last quite a long time.