Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
Buffalo, What’s Next?

Buffalo, What's Next? | Health, Literacy And White Fragility

Published November 3, 2022 at 4:41 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

ECDOH and Literacy Buffalo Niagara are wrapping up Health Literacy Week, but that doesn’t mean their work on promoting health literacy is ending. Literacy Buffalo is joining the health department’s work in health equity and outreach and will talk about it with Jay Moran. And then, nationally known author Robin DiAngelo, author of "White Fragility: Why It's So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism" joins Dave Debo to discuss that topic and preview Saturday’s daylong workshop coming up with WNY author and trainer Nannette Massey at Canisius College.

Latest Episodes
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Lead Paint And “Pulling The Race Card”
    Tom Muscarella is a senior public health sanitarian with the Erie County Department of Health’s Division of Environmental Health. He will talk with Jay Moran about older homes on the East side, and lead paint safety. Then, Sara Pearson-Collins and Kezia Pearson talk about their "Pulling The Race Card" exercise and put Dave Debo through a quick demo of the discussion starter before they hold a public session on it Wednesday evening.
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Black Spaces In History, And Rooted In Love
    Today, as Henry Louis Gates Jr. wraps up his 4-part PBS series “Making Black America”, we talk with Terry Alford from The Michigan Street African American Corridor about some of the sort of spaces Gates delved into- offering refuge from discrimination and social separation. He’ll also chat with Dave Debo about long-term plans for the corridor.Then Jay Moran looks at Rooted in Love, with Tesha Parker, founder of the East side ministry that reaches out to the homeless and others in need.
    Buffalo, What's Next? | The Healing Arts and Teaching STEM.
    Today, Jay Moran with Shirley Verrico from the Buffalo Arts Studio about how arts in the community, some of their programs and the emotional connections that art can play in healing. Then Thomas O’Neil-White talks with Malik Stubbs, a youth mentor who works with young men of color in the “Breaking Barriers” program, and is engaged in teaching STEM at the Delavan Grider Community Center.
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Producer's Picks October, 21 2022
    In our weekly “Producers’ Picks” episode we bring you highlights of recent important interviews with:- Cedric Holloway, The Omega Mentoring Program/Omega Psi Phi Fraternity - Phi Omega chapter on Buffalo’s gangs and at-risk youth - Prof. Orlando Dickson, Medaille College, The Partnership for the Public Good with a discussion on public land use - Actors Zhanna Reed and Marcus J. Paige, recently in Shea's "Once On This Island" on colorblind casting - Warren Galloway, co-chair, African American Veterans' Monument
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Supporting Healthy Communities, and Training Frontline Workers for Health Equity
    Today, Talia Rodriguez talks with Jay Moran about her role as associate director of the West Side Promise Neighborhood, a group that works to create a vibrant and healthy West Side, with particular emphasis on getting children to reach their potential “wrapped in the education, health and social support they need, from cradle to career.” She also shares stories of her own life as a Latina in Buffalo. Then Thomas O’Neil-White also takes up a conversation on health equity, with Jessica Bauer Walker, the founder of the Community Health Worker Network of Buffalo. The network strives to train health care workers in issues of health equity.
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Buffalo’s African American History and The fight over redistricting Buffalo’s City Council
    Today, because of the WNED PBS Henry Louis Gates Jr. special series “Making Black America: Through the Grapevine”, Thomas O’Neil-White speaks with historian Michelle Ragland, one of the curators of the Buffalo and Western New York African American History Group on Facebook. They explore the rich Black history in Buffalo and discuss why it’s important in modern days.Then the long battle over Buffalo’s re-drawn city council districts is heading to court. Attorney Adam Bojak from the Our City Action group talks about their just filed lawsuit putting the maps on hold - amid charges that it could dilute minority representation on Buffalo’s East side.
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Generational Wealth And A Foot In Two Worlds
    Paul Perez Jr, CEO of Better Living Interest talks with Jay Moran about Real Estate, credit and the state of Black wealth in the country.Then Francisco Vasquez, the president emeritus of Child and Family Services shares a personal story of growing up as a Latino, facing discrimination on two fronts as he began to work in both Hispanic and White worlds.
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Workplace Discrimination and Community Benefits From A New Buffalo Bills Stadium
    Then on the day after a big Bills win, and yet another extension of the timeline to land a community benefits agreement -- Andrea O'Suilleabhain Executive Director at Partnership for the Public Good will talk of what should be in the agreement on a new Buffalo Bills stadium. After her recent trip to Buffalo, author Jacquie Abrams (Twitter:@HushMoney2020) will talk about her book" HUSH MONEY: How One Woman Proved Systemic Racism in her Workplace and Kept her Job.”
    Buffalo, What’s Next? | Producers’ Picks
    In our weekly “Producers’ Picks” episode we bring you highlights of recent important interviews with:-Karima Morris from the Bury The Violence initiative, that works with parents of missing and murdered children-Ayat Nieves, a real estate agent who delivers financial education through the Buffalo Information Sharing Collective-Jasmine Tucker of the National Women’s Law Center on why Black women earn less pay-Attorney Jason Daniels on the rarity of being Black in corporate Buffalo-Mark Overall, Buffalo Urban League Young Professionals
    Buffalo, What’s Next? | New Homes and More Music on Buffalo’s East Side
    Then Jay Moran takes a visit to the Community Music School of Buffalo, as they move into a new East side facility.Today we look at the state of home ownership on the East side, with MMB Realty Group - the region's first all-female, Black-owned realty group. Mia Mootry, Tamika Collins Murphy and Rosalind Burgin will chat with Dave Debo.
