Buffalo, What's Next? | Health, Literacy And White Fragility

Today, Talia Rodriguez talks with Jay Moran about her role as associate director of the West Side Promise Neighborhood, a group that works to create a vibrant and healthy West Side, with particular emphasis on getting children to reach their potential “wrapped in the education, health and social support they need, from cradle to career.” She also shares stories of her own life as a Latina in Buffalo. Then Thomas O’Neil-White also takes up a conversation on health equity, with Jessica Bauer Walker, the founder of the Community Health Worker Network of Buffalo. The network strives to train health care workers in issues of health equity.

