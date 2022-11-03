Buffalo, What's Next? | Health, Literacy And White Fragility
ECDOH and Literacy Buffalo Niagara are wrapping up Health Literacy Week, but that doesn’t mean their work on promoting health literacy is ending. Literacy Buffalo is joining the health department’s work in health equity and outreach and will talk about it with Jay Moran. And then, nationally known author Robin DiAngelo, author of "White Fragility: Why It's So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism" joins Dave Debo to discuss that topic and preview Saturday’s daylong workshop coming up with WNY author and trainer Nannette Massey at Canisius College.