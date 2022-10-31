WBFO Brief Monday October 31, 2022

The spotted lanternfly, an invasive species that has been found near Buffalo, presents a risk to grape growers in Southern Ontario. In Albany, Kathy Hochul and Lee Zeldin have both been invoking Donald Trump and Pres, Joe Biden in their campaigns for Governor, trying to spotlight connections between them and their opponent. And our weekly look at rising gasoline prices, almost 15,000 early ballots cast in Erie County in just two days, and probe of the convey that shut down Ottawa triggering a national emergency declaration in Canada last year.