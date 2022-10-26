Buffalo, What's Next? | Lead Paint And “Pulling The Race Card”
Ways To Subscribe
Tom Muscarella is a senior public health sanitarian with the Erie County Department of Health’s Division of Environmental Health. He will talk with Jay Moran about older homes on the East side, and lead paint safety. Then, Sara Pearson-Collins and Kezia Pearson talk about their "Pulling The Race Card" exercise and put Dave Debo through a quick demo of the discussion starter before they hold a public session on it Wednesday evening.