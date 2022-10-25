Buffalo, What's Next? | Black Spaces In History, And Rooted In Love
Today, as Henry Louis Gates Jr. wraps up his 4-part PBS series “Making Black America”, we talk with Terry Alford from The Michigan Street African American Corridor about some of the sort of spaces Gates delved into- offering refuge from discrimination and social separation. He’ll also chat with Dave Debo about long-term plans for the corridor.
Then Jay Moran looks at Rooted in Love, with Tesha Parker, founder of the East side ministry that reaches out to the homeless and others in need.