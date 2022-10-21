© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
Buffalo, What’s Next?

Buffalo, What's Next? | Producer's Picks October, 21 2022

Published October 21, 2022 at 12:14 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

In our weekly “Producers’ Picks” episode we bring you highlights of recent important interviews with:

- Cedric Holloway, The Omega Mentoring Program/Omega Psi Phi Fraternity - Phi Omega chapter on Buffalo’s gangs and at-risk youth

- Prof. Orlando Dickson, Medaille College, The Partnership for the Public Good with a discussion on public land use

- Actors Zhanna Reed and Marcus J. Paige, recently in Shea's "Once On This Island" on colorblind casting

- Warren Galloway, co-chair, African American Veterans' Monument

    Buffalo, What’s Next? | New Homes and More Music on Buffalo’s East Side
    Then Jay Moran takes a visit to the Community Music School of Buffalo, as they move into a new East side facility.Today we look at the state of home ownership on the East side, with MMB Realty Group - the region's first all-female, Black-owned realty group. Mia Mootry, Tamika Collins Murphy and Rosalind Burgin will chat with Dave Debo.
    Buffalo, What’s Next? | Black American Spaces, and the Fight to End Food Inequity
    Today we bring you a look at “Making Black America - Through the Grapevine “ a four-part PBS series hosted by Henry Louis Gates, Jr., that chronicles the vast social networks and organizations created by and for Black people—beyond the reach of the “White gaze.” Angelea Preston interviews Shayla Harris, the Buffalo native who produced and directed the series.Then on the day she delivers a keynote address at the national American Food Equity Conference, we’ll hear from Caroline Harries of the Food Trust, a national group that works to fund expanded grocery programs in poor areas.
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Business Development, Police Reform Troubles, and Keeping the History of 5/14
    Up first, Thomas O'Neil-White talks with Rob Cornelius. He's in a unique position to talk about community needs, because of his extensive work on the East side-- with Juneteenth, organizing school supply drives with Conway the Machine and is both the school coordinator at Continental School of Beauty and a KeyBank Branch Manager.Police reform was the mantra of demonstrators and elected officials alike in the summer of 2020. And with a city that wanted change, and a police union that wanted a new contract, it was thought that the competing interests might result in a compromise that brought forth the much talked about changes. But Investigative Post reporter Geoff Kelly has found that a raise was put before an arbitrator, and agreed to without any other changes. He talks about the contract in a rescheduled visit with Dave Debo.We end the show with a preview of Tuesday night's community meeting with the Buffalo History Museum as they start to get a sense of what people near the shooting scene would like to have them do with mementoes, stories and other parts of the history of May 14.
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Producer's Picks - Friday, October 7, 2022
    In our weekly Producer’s Picks segment we bring you highlights of recent important interviews including:- Kelly Whitfield the founder and director of HealingHubny.org shares an intimate story of her own struggles and the various community efforts her group undertakes to help people heal.-On the eve of his annual Black Achievers Awards Dinner in Buffalo, Herb Bellamy Jr. talks about entrepreneurship.-Activist Kevin Gaughan gives a preview of his national conference on Food Equity coming to Buffalo on Oct. 12.-Kayla Elliot from the Education Trust looks at what else needs to happen besides student loan forgiveness to jumpstart Black educational attainment.- Prof. Anthony Neal from SUNY Buffalo State talks about Black voting patterns and community needs.
    Buffalo, What's Next? | New Americans and Struggle at the West Side Bazaar
    Today on Buffalo, What's Next?, we hear from Akec (A-ketch) Aguer of the Nile Restaurant on Grant Street inside the now burnt and temporarily shut down West Side Bazaar. He fled South Sudan as a refugee before eventually making Buffalo home. Also on the program Caroline Welch executive director of WEDI, the non-profit that runs the bazaar, and works with new Americans to ensure that all residents of Western New York can succeed and thrive in a culturally inclusive community.
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Water Bills and Police Reform
    Police reform was the mantra of demonstrators and elected officials alike in the City of Buffalo in the summer of 2020. And with a city that wanted change, and a police union that wanted raises in a new contract, it was thought that the competing interests might result in a compromise that moved accountability and other police reform measures forward. But Investigative Post reporter Geoff Kelly has found that a raise was put before an arbitrator, and agreed to without any other changes. He talks about the contract talks with Dave Debo. Then Researcher Anna Blatto from The Partnership for the Public Good reveals some of the things she has started to uncover in a study of the city’s water shut offs, who they effect, and what neighborhoods are dis-proportionally effected.
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Lessons from Charleston, South Carolina, and Learning from Police in Buffalo
    For three years, after the 2015 murder of 9 people in the historically Black Mother Emmanuel A-M-E church ins Charleston South Carolina, Tenelle Jones was one of the therapists who shared in the faith, hope and healing of that community. She is currently a full-time clinician at the Medical University of South Carolina Resiliency Center and will talk to Jay Moran about parallels to Buffalo and possible lessons we can take away from their experience.Then, Dave Debo speaks with Buffalo Police Athletic League Executive Director Nekia Kemp about several community needs -- on a day when the PAL is ready to announce a new conversation and engagement program for youth and police.
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Helping the Community and Serving People with Disabilities
    Today we continue our spotlight on the various groups that have stepped up since the shootings on 5/14- with a look at Key Bank and what needs they have noticed on the East side. Chiwuike Owunwanne joins Dave Debo to talk about farmers markets, food deserts, and more. Then Jay Moran looks at how the workload has changed for the Parent Network of WNY, when Kimberly Kadziolka and Bradford Watts talk about serving people with disabilities.
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Producer's Pick
    Our Friday “Producer’s Picks” segment this week brings you highlights of recent conversations with historian and former Buffalo School Board President Barbara Seals-Nevergold, the ACLU’s Leah Watson, and takes you along again for Jay Moran's visit to St. Luke’s Mission of Mercy.
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Thoughts Prayers, and Action Now at the Federal Level
    Former Buffalo Fire Commissioner Garnell Whitfield lost his mother Ruth in the shootings, and ever since has become an activist-- even on the federal level.  He has developed a relationship with Vice President Kamala Harris who has visited with him twice, and earlier this month he was part of the White House "United We Stand" summit.  Today, Whitfield will discuss all of this with Thomas O'Neil White, and we will also hear excerpts from that White House summit, including remarks from Harris, President Biden, and from Community Health Center of Buffalo's Executive Director LaVonne Ansari, who spoke at the event.
