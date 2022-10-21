Buffalo, What's Next? | Producer's Picks October, 21 2022

In our weekly “Producers’ Picks” episode we bring you highlights of recent important interviews with:

- Cedric Holloway, The Omega Mentoring Program/Omega Psi Phi Fraternity - Phi Omega chapter on Buffalo’s gangs and at-risk youth

- Prof. Orlando Dickson, Medaille College, The Partnership for the Public Good with a discussion on public land use

- Actors Zhanna Reed and Marcus J. Paige, recently in Shea's "Once On This Island" on colorblind casting

- Warren Galloway, co-chair, African American Veterans' Monument