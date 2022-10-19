WBFO Brief Tuesday October 18, 2022
Book banning discussions have hit WNY school boards, and are on the rise nationwide. WBFO's Tom Dinki takes a look. From Albany, Karen DeWitt looks at the advertisements and tone of the NYS campaign for Governor.
Also state legislators have spent thousands fighting re-redistricting in the state. Also, the latest Siena poll shows slippage for incumbent Governor Kathy Hochul and Attorney General Letitia James, and clergy have filed suit to try and lift the ban on carrying firearms in church.