WBFO Brief

WBFO Brief Tuesday October 18, 2022

Published October 19, 2022 at 9:49 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

Book banning discussions have hit WNY school boards, and are on the rise nationwide. WBFO's Tom Dinki takes a look. From Albany, Karen DeWitt looks at the advertisements and tone of the NYS campaign for Governor.
Also state legislators have spent thousands fighting re-redistricting in the state. Also, the latest Siena poll shows slippage for incumbent Governor Kathy Hochul and Attorney General Letitia James, and clergy have filed suit to try and lift the ban on carrying firearms in church.

2022
Latest Episodes
  • WBFO_NewsBrief_logo_1400x1400.jpg
    WBFO Brief Tuesday October 11, 2022
    Today Thomas O'Neil-White reports on efforts to give students some space where they feel reflected, as Black and Brown students, in the schools. Karen DeWitt reports on the drive by shooting at the home of Lee Zeldin, the Republican running for Governor. Also hear about money to support food growers in the East side, and get the latest on a meeting to start and plan what should be a part of the preserved history marking the event.
  • WBFO_NewsBrief_logo_1400x1400.jpg
    WBFO Brief Friday October 7, 2022
    If it's Friday, it's Theater Talk, with Anthony and Peter looking at Shawfest, Stratford and more. Also today, a look at the Kaleida workers agreement that avoided a strike, and in-depth reporting on the rising costs of durable medical equipment such as wheelchairs, crutches and braces.
  • WBFO_NewsBrief_logo_1400x1400.jpg
    WBFO Brief Thursday October 6, 2022
    Praise for the lifting of Canadian border requirements that made it harder for US citizens to cross into Canada without complicated COVID related rules. We have news of the push to allow assisted deaths in NYS, and Buffalo Schools Supt. Tonja Williams is speaking out on the latest student violence at Mc Kinley HS saying the students are "not out of control".
  • WBFO_NewsBrief_logo_1400x1400.jpg
    WBFO Brief Wednesday October 5, 2022
    Albany correspondent Karen DeWitt looks at the state purchase of COVID tests and whether the state may have used an unnecessary middle man that donated to Gov. Kathy Hochul's campaign. Also news of a federal sting that led to the arrest of a minister who performed and facilitated allegedly fraudulent marriages for the sake of landing green cards for spouses facing deportation.
  • WBFO_NewsBrief_logo_1400x1400.jpg
    WBFO Brief Tuesday October 4, 2022
    The Buffalo Police Athletic League is launching a new program to get youth and police talking together more, in sessions designed to showcase the different perspectives they both have. Also, news of money to revitalize buildings in Buffalo, and Roswell Park Cancer Inst. says the region's cancer rate is on the decline, despite still having one of the highest death rates in the state.
  • WBFO_NewsBrief_logo_1400x1400.jpg
    WBFO Brief Monday october 3, 2022
    Kaleida workers have a tentative contract agreement that will avoid a strike for about 1600 workers there. Also two reports from Albany correspondent Karen DeWitt: one on at the farm worker overtime-threshold changes, that will phase in a standard 40-hour-work-week and another on mailers being sent in the gubernatorial campaign
  • WBFO_NewsBrief_logo_1400x1400.jpg
    WBFO Brief Friday September 30, 2022
    If it's Friday - it's Theater Talk -this with with Anthony and Peter talking about four shows and the national tour of THE PROM closing this weekend. Also, Buffalo Public Schools release some new lower statistics on student suspensions, to try and push back against concerns raised by a NY Civil Liberties Union town hall meeting Thursday. And we have news of the push for more EV charging stations across NYS and the nation.
  • WBFO_NewsBrief_logo_1400x1400.jpg
    WBFO Brief Thursday September 29, 2022
    Jay Moran talks with songwriters as part of this weekend's "FolkFaces VI" event in Darien. Albany correspondent Karen DeWitt looks at The Trump effect in the Siena Poll's newest numbers that give incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul a 17-point-lead over Republican challenger Lee Zeldin . Historical re-enactors are saying that gun laws are placing some new restrictions on their work. The state's biggest settlement- $30 million- given to a clergy sexual abuse victim has been awarded by an Erie County jury, and Magellan Technology workers are seeking hundred of thousands of dollars in back pay.
  • WBFO_NewsBrief_logo_1400x1400.jpg
    WBFO Brief Wednesday September 28, 2022
    A Siena College poll shows Gov. Kathy Hochul with a comfortable lead over Republican challenger Lee Zeldin heading into the November election, while a new study says historic preservation districts have been good for the city of Buffalo. Plus, Canadian Union of Public Employees says Toronto area hospitals need to hire 15,000 more health care workers just to keep emergency rooms from closing.
  • WBFO_NewsBrief_logo_1400x1400.jpg
    WBFO Brief Tuesday September 27, 2022
    A protest of deaths at the Anglican Church's Native American residential schools in Canada, and news from Albany on some changes to state nursing home staffing laws, which union members are saying are ineffective. Also Buffalo Schools Chief Financial Officer has resigned and COVID restrictions that kept Americans from just crossing into Canada without testing or vaccinations, are gone.
