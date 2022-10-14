WBFO Brief Thursday October 13, 2022

Today we have details on a flood watch for Erie and Chautauqua counties, and a look at delayed money that Kaleida Health needs in state aid, as it heads into contract talks with two labor unions that have already authorized a strike. Also, Albany correspondent Karen DeWitt reports on a nit of a pushback from Republican Lee Zeldin, responding to Gov. Hochul's charges that he wants to roll back abortion protections in New York State. And from Toronto, Dan Karpenchuk reports on the changes at the border that are expected today to eliminate vaccination requirements and use of the ArriveCan app.

