WBFO_NewsBrief_logo_1400x1400.jpg
WBFO Brief

WBFO Brief Thursday October 13, 2022

Published October 14, 2022 at 10:28 AM EDT
A discussion of Food Equity issues nationwide could end up funding some efforts on Buffalo's East side, rather than just trying to bring in another supermarket. And with holiday travel coming up, there are a lot of special challenges that come to the region's disabled or chronically ill. WBFO's Emyle Watkins reports. Meanwhile, in the Governor's race, abortion and crime remain top issues on the campaign trail. And singer Billy Bragg performs an impromptu sidewalk concert in support of striking workers outside the Elmwood Ave. Starbucks store.

2022
  • WBFO_NewsBrief_logo_1400x1400.jpg
    WBFO Brief Tuesday October 4, 2022
    The Buffalo Police Athletic League is launching a new program to get youth and police talking together more, in sessions designed to showcase the different perspectives they both have. Also, news of money to revitalize buildings in Buffalo, and Roswell Park Cancer Inst. says the region's cancer rate is on the decline, despite still having one of the highest death rates in the state.
  • WBFO_NewsBrief_logo_1400x1400.jpg
    WBFO Brief Monday october 3, 2022
    Kaleida workers have a tentative contract agreement that will avoid a strike for about 1600 workers there. Also two reports from Albany correspondent Karen DeWitt: one on at the farm worker overtime-threshold changes, that will phase in a standard 40-hour-work-week and another on mailers being sent in the gubernatorial campaign
  • WBFO_NewsBrief_logo_1400x1400.jpg
    WBFO Brief Friday September 30, 2022
    If it's Friday - it's Theater Talk -this with with Anthony and Peter talking about four shows and the national tour of THE PROM closing this weekend. Also, Buffalo Public Schools release some new lower statistics on student suspensions, to try and push back against concerns raised by a NY Civil Liberties Union town hall meeting Thursday. And we have news of the push for more EV charging stations across NYS and the nation.
  • WBFO_NewsBrief_logo_1400x1400.jpg
    WBFO Brief Thursday September 29, 2022
    Jay Moran talks with songwriters as part of this weekend's "FolkFaces VI" event in Darien. Albany correspondent Karen DeWitt looks at The Trump effect in the Siena Poll's newest numbers that give incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul a 17-point-lead over Republican challenger Lee Zeldin . Historical re-enactors are saying that gun laws are placing some new restrictions on their work. The state's biggest settlement- $30 million- given to a clergy sexual abuse victim has been awarded by an Erie County jury, and Magellan Technology workers are seeking hundred of thousands of dollars in back pay.
  • WBFO_NewsBrief_logo_1400x1400.jpg
    WBFO Brief Wednesday September 28, 2022
    A Siena College poll shows Gov. Kathy Hochul with a comfortable lead over Republican challenger Lee Zeldin heading into the November election, while a new study says historic preservation districts have been good for the city of Buffalo. Plus, Canadian Union of Public Employees says Toronto area hospitals need to hire 15,000 more health care workers just to keep emergency rooms from closing.
  • WBFO_NewsBrief_logo_1400x1400.jpg
    WBFO Brief Tuesday September 27, 2022
    A protest of deaths at the Anglican Church's Native American residential schools in Canada, and news from Albany on some changes to state nursing home staffing laws, which union members are saying are ineffective. Also Buffalo Schools Chief Financial Officer has resigned and COVID restrictions that kept Americans from just crossing into Canada without testing or vaccinations, are gone.
  • WBFO_NewsBrief_logo_1400x1400.jpg
    WBFO Brief Monday September 26, 2022
    Today we have details on a flood watch for Erie and Chautauqua counties, and a look at delayed money that Kaleida Health needs in state aid, as it heads into contract talks with two labor unions that have already authorized a strike. Also, Albany correspondent Karen DeWitt reports on a nit of a pushback from Republican Lee Zeldin, responding to Gov. Hochul's charges that he wants to roll back abortion protections in New York State. And from Toronto, Dan Karpenchuk reports on the changes at the border that are expected today to eliminate vaccination requirements and use of the ArriveCan app.
  • WBFO_NewsBrief_logo_1400x1400.jpg
    WBFO Brief Friday September 23, 2022
    If it's Friday, it's Theater Talk- today with Anthony and Peter looking at this past week's season opener "Curtain Up" event. Also, WBFO's Jay Moran has an in depth look a the Buffalo Humanities Fest and Karen Dewitt reports on a debate in Albany over Gov. Kathy Hochul pledge's to be involved in only one debate this year, while Republican opponent Lee Zeldin wants many. And hear about Buffalo's first-in-the-nation memorial monument for African American Veterans, the move to have parents drive kids to school, and another nurses union is in contract talks
  • WBFO_NewsBrief_logo_1400x1400.jpg
    WBFO Brief Thursday September 22, 2022
    A plan to pay parent's to drive their children to school as a way of dealing with a driver shortage, is hitting some fresh opposition. And Kleinhan's Music Hall is getting some renovations.
  • WBFO_NewsBrief_logo_1400x1400.jpg
    WBFO Brief Wednesday September 21, 2022
    A look at how the bus driver shortage has a spin-off effect for a community center in Buffalo. AlsoCanada is expected to announce an end to the vaccine requirement for entry into that country, the West Side Bazaar is closed indefinitely after yesterday's fire there, and eminent domain proceedings are underway to preserve two buildings in the Cobblestone District.
