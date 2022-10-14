Buffalo, What’s Next?: Producers’ Picks
In our weekly “Producers’ Picks” episode we bring you highlights of recent important interviews with:
-Karima Morris from the Bury The Violence initiative, that works with parents of missing and murdered children
-Ayat Nieves, a real estate agent who delivers financial education through the Buffalo Information Sharing Collective
-Jasmine Tucker of the National Women’s Law Center on why Black women earn less pay
-Attorney Jason Daniels on the rarity of being Black in corporate Buffalo
-Mark Overall, Buffalo Urban League Young Professionals