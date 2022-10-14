© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

BUFFALO_What's Next_1600X1600.jpg
Buffalo, What’s Next?

Buffalo, What’s Next?: Producers’ Picks

Published October 14, 2022 at 12:26 PM EDT
In our weekly “Producers’ Picks” episode we bring you highlights of recent important interviews with:

-Karima Morris from the Bury The Violence initiative, that works with parents of missing and murdered children

-Ayat Nieves, a real estate agent who delivers financial education through the Buffalo Information Sharing Collective

-Jasmine Tucker of the National Women’s Law Center on why Black women earn less pay

-Attorney Jason Daniels on the rarity of being Black in corporate Buffalo

-Mark Overall, Buffalo Urban League Young Professionals

Latest Episodes
    Buffalo, What's Next?: Water Bills and Police Reform
    Police reform was the mantra of demonstrators and elected officials alike in the City of Buffalo in the summer of 2020. And with a city that wanted change, and a police union that wanted raises in a new contract, it was thought that the competing interests might result in a compromise that moved accountability and other police reform measures forward. But Investigative Post reporter Geoff Kelly has found that a raise was put before an arbitrator, and agreed to without any other changes. He talks about the contract talks with Dave Debo. Then Researcher Anna Blatto from The Partnership for the Public Good reveals some of the things she has started to uncover in a study of the city’s water shut offs, who they effect, and what neighborhoods are dis-proportionally effected.
    Buffalo, What's Next?: Lessons from Charleston, South Carolina, and Learning from Police in Buffalo
    For three years, after the 2015 murder of 9 people in the historically Black Mother Emmanuel A-M-E church ins Charleston South Carolina, Tenelle Jones was one of the therapists who shared in the faith, hope and healing of that community. She is currently a full-time clinician at the Medical University of South Carolina Resiliency Center and will talk to Jay Moran about parallels to Buffalo and possible lessons we can take away from their experience.Then, Dave Debo speaks with Buffalo Police Athletic League Executive Director Nekia Kemp about several community needs -- on a day when the PAL is ready to announce a new conversation and engagement program for youth and police.
    Buffalo, What's Next?: Helping the Community and Serving People with Disabilities
    Today we continue our spotlight on the various groups that have stepped up since the shootings on 5/14- with a look at Key Bank and what needs they have noticed on the East side. Chiwuike Owunwanne joins Dave Debo to talk about farmers markets, food deserts, and more. Then Jay Moran looks at how the workload has changed for the Parent Network of WNY, when Kimberly Kadziolka and Bradford Watts talk about serving people with disabilities.
    Buffalo, What's Next?: Producer's Pick
    Our Friday “Producer’s Picks” segment this week brings you highlights of recent conversations with historian and former Buffalo School Board President Barbara Seals-Nevergold, the ACLU’s Leah Watson, and takes you along again for Jay Moran's visit to St. Luke’s Mission of Mercy.
    Buffalo, What's Next?: Thoughts Prayers, and Action Now at the Federal Level
    Former Buffalo Fire Commissioner Garnell Whitfield lost his mother Ruth in the shootings, and ever since has become an activist-- even on the federal level.  He has developed a relationship with Vice President Kamala Harris who has visited with him twice, and earlier this month he was part of the White House "United We Stand" summit.  Today, Whitfield will discuss all of this with Thomas O'Neil White, and we will also hear excerpts from that White House summit, including remarks from Harris, President Biden, and from Community Health Center of Buffalo's Executive Director LaVonne Ansari, who spoke at the event.
    Buffalo, What's Next?: Once on This Island
    Today we feature several interviews with the cast and production team of “Once on This Island” on stage now at Shea’s 710 Theater. It is a broadly inclusive production about race, identity and color, in a Caribbean re-telling of Hans Christian Anderson’s “The Little Mermaid”. Angelea Preston chats with director Naila Ansari, and twin 16-year old actresses Shylah Douglas and Samyah Douglas. Then Brigid Jaipaul Valenza brings in actors Zhanna Reed and Marcus Paige to talk more about the play, before all the performers gather to sing a moment from the show.
    Buffalo, What's Next?: Promoting The Community, And Foster Care
    Cedric Holloway is so active in the community he was recently honored by the Buffalo Bills for his charity work. The son of Johnnie B. Wiley, he is a member of Omega Psi Fraternity, and chats with Jay Moran about what the community – still- needs. Then Leah Daniel from Fostering Greatness talks about the need for foster parents in communities of color.
    Buffalo, What's Next?: Public Lands and Public Memorials
    Activist and Medaille University Criminal Justice Professor Orlando Dickson joins Thomas O’Neil-White to talk about using public Land for public benefit, police oversight and tenant bill of rights on Buffalo, What's Next?. Then Warren Galloway, chairman of the African American Veterans’ Monument committee describes this weekend’s dedication ceremonies and some of the poignant moments when the nation’s only memorial of its kind was unveiled on Buffalo’s waterfront.
    Buffalo, What's Next?: Producer Picks — Race, Culture, the Media and More
    Our Friday “Producer Picks” segment this week is an encore of a wide-ranging discussion Jay Moran had earlier with Prof. Michael Niman from SUNY Buffalo State.
    Buffalo, What's Next?: Business and Neighborhood Development and Afro-Futurism
    Today we have a collection of interviews about business development and an exciting music segment. First, Jay Moran chats with Shantelle Patton, founder of That Brown Bag Minority Business Directory on some of her banking and financial education programs. Jalonda Hill from “Colored Girls Bike Too” and Jerome Wright with the HaltSolitary movement are with Dave Debo to talk about their planning summit that brings community input into the future of the Jefferson Avenue neighborhood. Jay returns to chat with Afro Rhythm Of The Future, a group that works for a more democratic, anti-racist future.
