Buffalo, What's Next?: Producer's Picks - Friday, October 7, 2022

In our weekly Producer’s Picks segment we bring you highlights of recent important interviews including:

- Kelly Whitfield the founder and director of HealingHubny.org shares an intimate story of her own struggles and the various community efforts her group undertakes to help people heal.

-On the eve of his annual Black Achievers Awards Dinner in Buffalo, Herb Bellamy Jr. talks about entrepreneurship.

-Activist Kevin Gaughan gives a preview of his national conference on Food Equity coming to Buffalo on Oct. 12.

-Kayla Elliot from the Education Trust looks at what else needs to happen besides student loan forgiveness to jumpstart Black educational attainment.

- Prof. Anthony Neal from SUNY Buffalo State talks about Black voting patterns and community needs.