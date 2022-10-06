Buffalo, What's Next?: New Americans and Struggle at the West Side Bazaar
Today on Buffalo, What's Next?, we hear from Akec (A-ketch) Aguer of the Nile Restaurant on Grant Street inside the now burnt and temporarily shut down West Side Bazaar. He fled South Sudan as a refugee before eventually making Buffalo home. Also on the program Caroline Welch executive director of WEDI, the non-profit that runs the bazaar, and works with new Americans to ensure that all residents of Western New York can succeed and thrive in a culturally inclusive community.