© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Donate Today Banner
BUFFALO_What's Next_1600X1600.jpg
Buffalo, What’s Next?

Buffalo, What's Next?: New Americans and Struggle at the West Side Bazaar

Published October 6, 2022 at 2:34 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

Today on Buffalo, What's Next?, we hear from Akec (A-ketch) Aguer of the Nile Restaurant on Grant Street inside the now burnt and temporarily shut down West Side Bazaar. He fled South Sudan as a refugee before eventually making Buffalo home. Also on the program Caroline Welch executive director of WEDI, the non-profit that runs the bazaar, and works with new Americans to ensure that all residents of Western New York can succeed and thrive in a culturally inclusive community.

2022
Latest Episodes
  • BUFFALO_What's Next_1600X1600.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next?: Once on This Island
    Today we feature several interviews with the cast and production team of “Once on This Island” on stage now at Shea’s 710 Theater. It is a broadly inclusive production about race, identity and color, in a Caribbean re-telling of Hans Christian Anderson’s “The Little Mermaid”. Angelea Preston chats with director Naila Ansari, and twin 16-year old actresses Shylah Douglas and Samyah Douglas. Then Brigid Jaipaul Valenza brings in actors Zhanna Reed and Marcus Paige to talk more about the play, before all the performers gather to sing a moment from the show.
  • BUFFALO_What's Next_1600X1600.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next?: Promoting The Community, And Foster Care
    Cedric Holloway is so active in the community he was recently honored by the Buffalo Bills for his charity work. The son of Johnnie B. Wiley, he is a member of Omega Psi Fraternity, and chats with Jay Moran about what the community – still- needs. Then Leah Daniel from Fostering Greatness talks about the need for foster parents in communities of color.
  • BUFFALO_What's Next_1600X1600.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next?: Public Lands and Public Memorials
    Activist and Medaille University Criminal Justice Professor Orlando Dickson joins Thomas O’Neil-White to talk about using public Land for public benefit, police oversight and tenant bill of rights on Buffalo, What's Next?. Then Warren Galloway, chairman of the African American Veterans’ Monument committee describes this weekend’s dedication ceremonies and some of the poignant moments when the nation’s only memorial of its kind was unveiled on Buffalo’s waterfront.
  • BUFFALO_What's Next_1600X1600.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next?: Producer Picks — Race, Culture, the Media and More
    Our Friday “Producer Picks” segment this week is an encore of a wide-ranging discussion Jay Moran had earlier with Prof. Michael Niman from SUNY Buffalo State.
  • BUFFALO_What's Next_1600X1600.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next?: Business and Neighborhood Development and Afro-Futurism
    Today we have a collection of interviews about business development and an exciting music segment. First, Jay Moran chats with Shantelle Patton, founder of That Brown Bag Minority Business Directory on some of her banking and financial education programs. Jalonda Hill from “Colored Girls Bike Too” and Jerome Wright with the HaltSolitary movement are with Dave Debo to talk about their planning summit that brings community input into the future of the Jefferson Avenue neighborhood. Jay returns to chat with Afro Rhythm Of The Future, a group that works for a more democratic, anti-racist future.
  • BUFFALO_What's Next_1600X1600.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next?: Equal Pay for Women, Health Equity
    Today is Black Women's National Equal Pay Day and Jasmine Tucker, research director at the National Women's Law Center will share some numbers with Dave Debo, on why such a day is necessary, the extent of the disparities, and what can be done about it. Then Jay Moran has a discussion with Stan Hudson of CAI Global and Ebony White from the Buffalo Health Equity Center
  • BUFFALO_What's Next_1600X1600.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next?: Less Violence, More Home Ownership
    In 2013, Kareema Morris realized that there needs to be more resources spent on finding missing, runaway, exploited & trafficked community members. Her Bury the Violence initiative has since expanded to work on ways to memorialize homicide victims, provide aid to their families and even fund their headstones. On today’s program she talks about this with Dave Debo. Ahmad Nieves jumped in when he saw a similar need: the lack of education on home ownership. His Buffalo Information Sharing Cooperative works on financial literacy programs and grass-roots programs to help reduce the low home ownership rates in Buffalo’s African American and other communities of color. He discusses it with Thomas O’Neil-White.
  • BUFFALO_What's Next_1600X1600.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next?: Black professionals in the corporate world
    How do Black people navigate positions typically held by white people? Attorney Jason Daniels will talk with Jay Moran about being Black in the corporate world. Then Mark Overall, President of the Buffalo Urban League’s Young Professionals group will expand on the topic with Dave Debo
  • BUFFALO_What's Next_1600X1600.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next ?: Producer Picks
    In today's "Producer Picks" segment, we revisit an earlier conversation with Catherine Collins, the WNY representative on the NYS Board of Regents. She talks about teaching on race, curriculum, and as always what the community needs are along Jefferson Avenue. Then Leah Watson from the American Civil Liberties Union looks at some districts across the U.S., where increasing censorship is so strong that teachers have not been able to discuss the Tops shootings - or other racial issues- with their students.
  • BUFFALO_What's Next_1600X1600.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next?: Community Needs & Community Policing
    Today we look at the communities needs for food and counseling and support, with the director of one of the organizations providing that relief. Dave Debo talks with Candace Moppins from The Delavan Grider Community Center on what she is still seeing the need for despite having passed the 4 month mark since the shootings.Then former Buffalo Police Officer Cariol Horne (removed from the force for intervening to stop violence by another officer against a handcuffed suspect) was recently quoted in a national publication as saying that President Biden is a busy man and she could gladly just take over police policy for him. On a day when the president is hosting a summit on violence including Buffalo victims- Horne is with Thomas O’Neil White to talk about changes that Buffalo needs.
Load More