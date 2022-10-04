Buffalo, WHat's Next?: Lessons from Charleston, South Carolina, and Learning from Police in Buffalo

For three years, after the 2015 murder of 9 people in the historically Black Mother Emmanuel A-M-E church ins Charleston South Carolina, Tenelle Jones was one of the therapists who shared in the faith, hope and healing of that community. She is currently a full-time clinician at the Medical University of South Carolina Resiliency Center and will talk to Jay Moran about parallels to Buffalo and possible lessons we can take away from their experience.

Then, Dave Debo speaks with Buffalo Police Athletic League Executive Director Nekia Kemp about several community needs -- on a day when the PAL is ready to announce a new conversation and engagement program for youth and police.