Buffalo, What's Next?: Helping the Community and Serving People with Disabilities
Today we continue our spotlight on the various groups that have stepped up since the shootings on 5/14- with a look at Key Bank and what needs they have noticed on the East side. Chiwuike Owunwanne joins Dave Debo to talk about farmers markets, food deserts, and more. Then Jay Moran looks at how the workload has changed for the Parent Network of WNY, when Kimberly Kadziolka and Bradford Watts talk about serving people with disabilities.